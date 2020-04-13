RE/MAX Expands National Advertising Campaign to Address Changing Role of Real Estate Network

Franchisor Unifies Global Community to "Rise Above" in Two New Commercials

DENVER, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC, in collaboration with award-winning agency Camp + King, announced the addition of two new spots to its 2020 advertising campaign aiming to bring people together with a message that "We Will Rise Above" during this time of uncertainty.

"In the past few months, the world as we know it has changed," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "Our original campaign was much more playful and no longer felt right for the times. This new direction speaks with compassion and hope while delivering a reminder that RE/MAX agents are still serving as trusted advisors to their clients and communities."

The two commercials span TV, digital and social media outlets and focus on the words "If we work together we will rise above," giving a nod to the iconic RE/MAX hot air balloon. Adding to the repository of RE/MAX-owned customizable ad campaign assets on the RE/MAX Hustle website, one of the spots includes a feature where agents can personalize the end card of the spot with their name, photo, contact information and a short message of encouragement.

Over the last month, RE/MAX agents from across the world have supported their local communities with more than just real estate. For example, some agents have sewn face masks and delivered food to elderly clients and school children.

"Across all industries and across all brands it is clear that the current goal is to help people first and foremost," said Roger Camp, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Camp + King. "Adding these new ad spots to the RE/MAX Network's media mix matches the changing landscape and roles of real estate agents. The spots communicate solidarity with the larger communities we're now all a part of."

Added Lee, "We want to comfort those we have helped find homes for in the past, and those we will serve in the future, with a message that we are here for them, ready to work with them and available to answer their questions as their unique situations continue to evolve."

To see the customizable ad spot, click here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 130,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

