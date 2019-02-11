Max Financial Services Limited (NSE:MFSL): What Does The Future Look Like?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Since Max Financial Services Limited (NSE:MFSL) released its earnings in March 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, as a -5.8% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year. Though this is still an improvement on its past 5-year earnings growth rate of -13%, on average. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of ₹3.0b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to ₹2.8b by 2020. In this article, I’ve outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Max Financial Services in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Max Financial Services in the longer term?

The view from 6 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of MFSL’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

NSEI:MFSL Future Profit February 11th 19 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 13% based on the most recent earnings level of ₹3.0b to the final forecast of ₹4.4b by 2022. EPS reaches ₹16.46 in the final year of forecast compared to the current ₹11.05 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 1.8% to 1.7% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Max Financial Services, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Max Financial Services worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Max Financial Services is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Max Financial Services? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

