RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.4% to US$18.89 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$89m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 95% to hit US$0.01 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, RE/MAX Holdings' five analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$361.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 105% to US$1.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$367.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.27 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The average price target fell 8.5% to US$26.00, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on RE/MAX Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RE/MAX Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that RE/MAX Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 0.08% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that RE/MAX Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for RE/MAX Holdings. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that RE/MAX Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of RE/MAX Holdings' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for RE/MAX Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for RE/MAX Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

