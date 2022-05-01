RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.23 per share on the 25th of May. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

RE/MAX Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. RE/MAX Holdings is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 124% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 30.4% based on recent performance. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

RE/MAX Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that RE/MAX Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$0.25 to US$0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. RE/MAX Holdings has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 30% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We're Not Big Fans Of RE/MAX Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for RE/MAX Holdings (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

