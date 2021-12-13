Max Linn, independent who sparred with Collins and Gideon in 2020 Senate race, dead at 62

Bar Harbor resident Max Linn, who garnered attention last year as an independent candidate in Maine for U.S. Senate, died over the weekend at age 62, according to multiple news outlets.

One of Linn's lawyers, Steven Juskewitch in Ellsworth, confirmed that Linn died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, as Michael Shepherd and Ethan Genter reported for the Bangor Daily News. Linn, a retired financial planner, had a heart condition and died in a hot tub, Juskewitch reportedly told the BDN on Monday.

Max Linn talks to reporters Jan. 9, 2021, near the Maine State House, in Augusta, Maine. Linn, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine who shook up a high profile race with his antics during debates, has died. He was 62.

Another one of Linn's attorneys, Jeff Silverstein in Bangor, said Monday he heard from a reliable source that Linn had died late Saturday of a heart attack, as Steve Collins reported for the Sun Journal.

Cryptocurrency dispute: Former aide accuses Max Linn of pointing gun at him

Linn, who ran as a conservative independent aligned with President Donald Trump, drew attention to his campaign last year with antics that included using scissors to cut up face masks during a televised debate and refusing to answer questions. When a debate moderator asked him to stay on topic, he offered a pointed retort: "request denied!"

Max Linn uses scissors to cut through face masks during a televised debate Sept. 28, 2020, in Maine's contest for U.S. Senate. Linn became known for his debate antics during the four-way campaign, in which he finished last behind Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who won reelection, and Democrat Sara Gideon and independent Lisa Savage.

Linn denounced Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, calling both of them "weak women" who were beholden to their respective political parties. A fourth candidate, educator Lisa Savage, ran as a progressive independent.

Linn also ran for Congress and governor when he lived in Florida. He first came on the political scene in Maine in 2018 when he attempted to run against independent Sen. Angus King, but was disqualified from the Republican primary.

Linn shared a photo on Facebook of him attending a pro-Trump rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

More recently, Linn made headlines because a former campaign staffer accused him of pointing a gun at him in a dispute over a cryptocurrency investment. Juskewitch confirmed that Linn gave the former aide $225,000 to invest in cryptocurrency but denied claims that Linn threatened him with a gun or sought to buy medicine or drugs.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Max Linn, who ran against Maine's Susan Collins in 2020, dies at 62