Max Mosley died from 'gunshot wound' after terminal cancer diagnosis

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard.

The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.

The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.

A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating 'do not enter, call the police', the remote inquest attended by witnesses and family heard.

Officers discovered the body of Mr Mosley lying on his blood-splattered bed with a double-barreled shotgun between his knees.

A suicide note found on his bedside table was barely legible, due to the large amounts of blood, but the few words officers could make out were 'I had no choice', Westminster Coroner's Court heard.

'He said he'd had enough'

Henry Alexander, who lived near Mr Mosley, said he accessed the house through the housekeeper's basement flat after 8am after receiving concerning text messages the night before.

He added: "He had an aggressive form of cancer and had been down. He said he'd had enough.

"We had been talking about the upcoming operation and he said he couldn't face it."

DC Ben Benlounes, who gave live evidence at the hearing, said he arrived at the scene at approximately 10.15am and spoke with the acting inspector.

The officer confirmed there were no signs of anything suspicious or forced entry and that Mr Mosley had possession of a gun license with four guns in the property.

He said: "On the chest of drawers there was a suicide note which was covered in blood. The writing was faint but I could read, 'I had no choice'."

The inquest also heard a written statement from Dr Christopher McNamara, a consultant haematologist who first saw Mr Mosley in October 2019.

He said the former Formula 1 boss had been diagnosed with a high-grade lymphoma and that he had recommended a course of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

He added: "Max had a terminal illness and accepted this would not be cured.

"Mr Mosley had expressed ideas of committing suicide to myself and other colleagues and had been referred to appropriate colleagues.

"He never expressed a plan of doing this and always said the problem was that his wife would not accept this.

"He also indicated his affairs had been in order."

Emma Mosley, Mr Mosley's daughter-in-law, gave a written statement paying tribute.

She said: "Mr Moslely identified his major achievement as FIA president, the promotion of road safety by the European New Car Assessment programme and the increased safety and the use of green technologies in Formula 1."

Mr Mosley, while celebrated for his achievements in motorsport, was a controversial figure whose father Sir Oswald Mosley was the wartime leader of the British Union of Fascists and a Nazi sympathiser.

A qualified barrister, Mr Mosley also backed calls for stricter controls of the media after the News of the World published photos and video of him at a sadomasochistic orgy with five prostitutes in 2008.

His parents - Sir Oswald and Lady Diana Mosley - had a wedding attended by Hitler at the home of Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

Mr Mosley's parents were both jailed shortly after he was born for being Nazi sympathisers during the Second World War.

The inquest continues.