Max Q: Firefly Aerospace is making moves

Firefly's making moves

Firefly Aerospace is making moves ahead of what is shaping up to be a very busy summer. First, read here about a possible August launch attempt for a mission for NASA. Then, catch up with our coverage of the company's latest surprising acquisition.

The latest "tech" layoffs come to Ursa Major

Unfortunately, Ursa Major is the latest company to have implemented a round of layoffs, affecting at least 15 people. Those include quality specialists and propulsion engineers. The company, which develops and manufactures engines for space launch and hypersonic applications, has had some major wins in recent months, but these layoffs certainly suggest trouble is afoot.

Albedo , an Earth observation startup, is opening a new 10,000-square-foot facility to support the manufacturing of three-four satellites at once. (Albedo)

Hydrosat , a climate tech company that uses satellite sensors to measure water stress and drought, acquired Irriwatch and its irrigation management software. (SpaceNews)

NASA is spending $45 million to seed hundreds of small aerospace businesses, with awardees pursuing everything from in-space transportation to microbial monitoring for spacecraft. (TechCrunch)

Nuview has raised $15 million so far for its lidar satellite constellation, from investors including actor Leonardo DiCaprio. (TechCrunch)

SpaceX launched a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station carrying a pair of new solar panels, scientific research and fresh fruit (among other things). (TechCrunch)

United Launch Alliance conducted a key test of the integrated Vulcan rocket, firing up two Blue Origin-built BE-4 engines. (ULA)

