Max Q: Mining moon water
Starpath Robotics wants to mine moon water for rocket fuel for off-world colonies
Starpath Robotics has emerged from stealth with an ambitious plan to design, launch and operate machines to mine and refine water for rocket propellant using resources on the moon and Mars.
In-situ resource utilization of water for the purposes of making rocket propellant is not a new idea. Rocket propellant is a mix of liquid oxygen (LOX) and some other combustible fuel, like hydrogen, kerosene or methane. Given that there is plenty of water on the surface of the moon and Mars, people have long speculated that these resources could be put toward making propellant in space — and building a self-sustaining human colony off-world.
Image Credits: Starpath Robotics
More news from across TC
Blue Origin's CEO Bob Smith will leave the organization in December, and will be replaced by long-time Amazon exec (and head of Project Kuiper) David Limp.
ispace unveiled plans for a new lunar lander that will fly to the moon in 2026.
Sierra Space raised $290 million at a $5.3 billion valuation to fund development of the Dream Chaser spaceplane and the LIFE space station module.
SpaceX won its first contract for Starshield, the defense-focused version of its Starlink satellite internet service.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closed the investigation into the mishap that led to a mid-flight abort of Blue Origin's New Shepard back in September, though that doesn't mean the company can start flying again right away.
Concept image of a Dream Chaser craft attached to an inflatable habitat. Image Credits: Sierra Space
