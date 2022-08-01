Max Q: Off the bench

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Last week was the week of ambitious timelines. In this issue:

A modest profile of one of the foremost experts of space propulsion

Deep dive into the history of NASA's Landsat

News from Masten Space, Swarm and more

On to the news.

You may not have heard the name Tom Mueller, but if you're a space fan, you're likely acquainted with the technology he helped pioneer: the Merlin rocket engine, which powers SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and the Draco engines that power the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Mueller spent 18 years at SpaceX before retiring. But as he told me, "I found when I stopped creating, I didn't feel right."

Mueller, who is widely considered one of the leading experts of propulsion alive today, started sketching up a small thruster. That thruster now has a name, “Rigel,” after the blue supergiant in the constellation Orion. It’s become a cornerstone of Mueller’s new startup, Impulse Space, which he founded in September 2021. With the new venture, Mueller wants Impulse to be the go-to option for cost-effective, efficient in-space transportation.

“It was going to be just for fun and not too serious, but then some ex-SpaceX people started talking [to me] and wanted to help and all of a sudden it became real,” he said. “Now it’s full on.”

Rigel thruster Impulse Space

Rigel thruster. Image Credits: Impulse Space

NASA's Landsat satellite constellation has been making Earth observation history ever since the project launched way back in 1972, providing reams of EO data for the government, scientists and industry. TechCrunch's Devin Coldewey caught up with Jim Irons, who retired at the beginning of this year as NASA's director of the Earth Sciences Division, on the history of the project and why it is still relevant today.

Story continues

Now, myriad constellations like that of Planet Labs are imaging the whole globe on a daily basis. Which begs the question: Why have Landsat at all?

“Those of us who work on Landsat are very impressed by what the commercial providers have achieved,” Irons said. “The message we want to get out is that Landsat is complementary to that data — they don’t replace Landsat data. One, it’s open and transparent access — that’s key, and it’s true of all the data collected by NASA satellites.

“Two, the USGS has maintained this 50-year archive of data. Is there a business case for companies to archive their data for decades, so we can observe the effects of climate change over the long term rather than just have short bursts of data? I don’t know that the business case is there.”

Image Credits: NASA

More news from TC...

Eutelsat and OneWeb agreed to a merger valued at $3.4 billion, a move that is widely viewed as a challenge to SpaceX's Starlink.

The Exploration Company is developing a brand new reusable orbital spacecraft, à la SpaceX's Dragon capsule. I sat down with CEO Hélène Huby to talk about the young startup's ambitious plans.

Masten Space Systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, telling a Delaware court that it owed millions in liabilities to companies including SpaceX, Astrobotic, NuSpace and others.

Swarm Technologies was acquired by SpaceX 10 months ago. Darrell Etherington caught up with co-founder and CEO Sara Spangelo (now senior director of Satellite Engineering at SpaceX) to discuss what Swarm has been up to in that time.

Nyx orbital vehicle The Exploration Company

A rendering of The Exploration Company's Nyx orbital vehicle. Image Credits: The Exploration Company (opens in a new window)

...and beyond

X-Bow Systems Bolt Rocket

X-Bow's Bolt Rocket. Image Source: X-Bow Systems.

