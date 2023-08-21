Max Q: SpaceX's Bandwagon program is a big deal, actually

Hello and welcome back to Max Q!

SpaceX's new rideshare program

News from India's space agency and more

SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.

Image Credits: Getty Images / NASA / Bill Ingalls

More news from across TC

Intuitive Machines set a November launch date for its first-ever lander mission to the moon.

Rocket Lab will launch a pair of climate satellites for NASA, which could help scientists better model the effects of a warming world on the massive ice sheets at the Earth's poles.

The Pentagon is urging U.S. space companies to stay vigilant against foreign intelligence entities, which could access or exploit space tech via investments.

True Anomaly got the regulatory greenlight to perform key capabilities as it seeks to enable on-orbit satellite reconnaissance.

