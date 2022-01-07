🌱 Max Tracy Not Seeking Re-Election + Catamount Alum Goes To NBA

Good day, neighbors! Danielle Fallon here with a brand-new issue of the Burlington Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and cold. High: 18 Low: 15.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Burlington:

Burlington City Council President Max Tracy announced he will not be seeking reelection come March. In a statement, the Progressive councilor said that it has been "incredibly challenging" balancing his job as a field organizer for the Vermont nurses union and his responsibilities as president. Tracy lost a close race for mayor last year against Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and has focused on racial justice and public safety reform during his time on the council. (WCAX) UVM alumnus Anthony Lamb (2020) is getting another shot at the NBA. With COVID making its way through the organization, the former Catamount is headed to San Antonio on a 10-day hardship deal with the Spurs. The two-time America East Player of the Year was the first Hoopcat alum to take the floor in an NBA regular season game, averaging 5.5 points per over 24 appearances with Houston last season. (WCAX) A Burlington man was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child in 2018. Though the assault occurred over three years ago, the case was referred to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations on Dec. 23, 2021. 34-year-old Rasean Marajah has been convicted in several states, including multiple violent felony convictions in New York. (Local 22/44 News)

Today in Burlington:

BIPOC COVID-19 Booster And Kids' Vaccination Clinic - Cathedral Church Of St. Paul (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The UVM dairy barn recently welcomed its 4,000th calf , a female named Supernova . (WCAX)

On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Vermont leaders reflect on the "sad and wrenching" attack on democracy. (WPTZ)

Vermont State Parks invites students in grades K-8 to participate in this year's "Growing Works Of Art" writing and arts contest. (Instagram)

Story continues

Loving the Burlington Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

That's it for today. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Danielle Fallon

About me: Danielle Fallon is a writer who loves using her creativity to fuel her passion for communication. She is an employee of content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a pediatric speech therapist.

This article originally appeared on the Burlington Patch