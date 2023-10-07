Max Verstappen is a worthy three-time champion – but comparisons with F1 greats is harder to answer

There is a certain irony to the fact that Max Verstappen has claimed his latest world title in a messy sprint race, a format he famously detests and one many do not recognise as having anything to do with Formula One.

It changes nothing though. Not even Verstappen’s biggest detractors could deny that he is a deserving recipient of his third straight crown. The Dutchman has been head and shoulders above the rest this year.

The question of whether or not he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Ayrton Senna, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda and Jack Brabham – the five drivers he has joined on three world titles – is more difficult to answer.

Is Verstappen an all-time great? What makes an all-time great? Do titles and race wins alone confer greatness or does a great champion need to have more to their game? Charisma like Senna? The drive to make a difference off the track like Stewart? The strength to overcome adversity like Lauda?

Niki Lauda (right) was one of the greats - Hoch Zwei/Corbis Sport

If those are all requirements then we may be waiting a while. Verstappen, it is fair to say, is not blessed with huge charisma. As the son of a Formula One driver, he was groomed for this world his entire life. He did not have to overcome adversity. And he shows no desire whatsoever to get involved in the politics or direction of the sport. In fact, he is quite open that as soon as he has had his fun he will be off.

Does that mean he does not deserve to be ranked alongside the aforementioned names? To some, probably.

What no one can deny, though, is Verstappen’s speed and ability behind the wheel. Yes there will be those who say today, as they did when Lewis Hamilton was hoovering up titles a few years ago, that it is all about the car; that Red Bull enjoy such a huge performance advantage over the rest of the field that anyone could win the title blindfolded driving the RB19.

After all, did George Russell not say just a few weeks ago that there were “10 drivers you could put in a Red Bull and they fight for victory”.

He did. Russell, though, was not trying to argue that Verstappen was not a deserving champion. In fact, he said the exact same thing about Mercedes a few years ago – you could have put 10 drivers in that car and they would have fought for wins. No one tried to claim he was questioning Hamilton’s claims to greatness.

The truth is Verstappen can only beat what’s in front of him and right now he is absolutely killing it. His consistency this season has been mesmerising. The 26-year-old has won 13 races in 16 attempts – including a record 10 in a row – and finished in the top-two in all but one. His team-mate Sergio Perez, driving the same car, lies nearly 200 points adrift of him in second place.

Verstappen has put his team-mate Sergio Perez in the shade - Qian Jun/Getty Images

Verstappen is relentless, aggressive (now that is an attribute he shares with some of the past greats) and incredibly driven. I remember Christian Horner telling me, ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix a couple of years ago, that he had never seen a driver with such a burning need to prove himself the fastest all the time.

“You’ve only got to look at the first lap of any new circuit,” Horner said. “I would put money on his first flying lap in Saudi Arabia being the fastest of any driver that turns up at that circuit.

“You know, when he was taken out at Silverstone [earlier that year], a massive accident, most drivers next race feel their way back into it. Max.. first lap back, purple sector every sector. It’s almost like ‘Don’t even think I have a weakness’.”

Verstappen’s rivals, to a man, recognise that ability behind the wheel. “To win so many races and tricky races – all of June and July was hit by rain, and if you make no mistakes and deliver on Sundays, it’s very impressive,” noted Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton agreed. Although he (sensibly) declined to rank Verstappen in an all-time list, he did acknowledge that the Dutchman and Red Bull had been “phenomenal this year. Faultless. I think they’ve raised the bar”.

Is that enough to be considered an all-time great? “One hundred per cent,” Lando Norris told us in Zandvoort. “I can quite happily say I think Max is one of the best drivers ever in Formula One.”

If there is a but where Verstappen is concerned – and it is something that Norris pointed out – it is that he has never been truly challenged by a team-mate in the way that, say, Hamilton was challenged by Alonso, or by Jenson Button or by Nico Rosberg. Three world champions.

Verstappen did have an incredible rivalry with Hamilton in 2021. He proved then that he could grind and get his elbows out when needed. But he has not yet been pushed to the limit by a team-mate. “Everyone has their days when they are beatable and I think Max has that too,” Norris observed. “It’s just that no one is able to prove it because no one is close enough. The closest guy should be his team-mate and he isn’t doing it.”

Until someone arrives at Red Bull who can, there are always going to be those who deny Verstappen’s right to be ranked alongside someone like Senna, a champion who not only had charisma in spades but raced Alain Prost in his pomp in the same car. In the meantime, all we can do is stand back and salute a driver at the very top of his game, who continues to sweep all before him.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.