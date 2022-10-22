Maxar shows fortifications of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company near Hirske in Luhansk Oblast

The so-called fortification consists of four rows of cement pyramids

The fortification consists of four rows of cement pyramids, which, as the Russians hope, will stop any Ukrainian vehicles and tanks from moving east. Behind the anti-tank fortifications the Russians have dug a large moat.

According to Russian propagandists, this is the “second line of defense” in case the Ukrainian Armed Forces try to break through in this area.

At the same time, CNN notes that although the fortifications can help protect against a frontal attack, nothing prevents Ukrainian troops from simply bypassing the fortifications, which stretch for only 1.6 kilometers.

The Kremlin's propagandist media also write that the “Wagnerites” as the mercenaries are called plan to continue to build their line from the Russian-Ukrainian border to Kreminna and south to Svitlodarsk – a distance of more than 200 kilometers.

However, additional satellite imagery reviewed by CNN did not show any other structures along the remaining 98% of the planned “Wagner Line.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine