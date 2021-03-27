Maxar Technologies Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.64 per share and the market cap of $2.7 billion, Maxar Technologies stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Maxar Technologies is shown in the chart below.


Because Maxar Technologies is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.49% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Maxar Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Maxar Technologies at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Maxar Technologies is poor. This is the debt and cash of Maxar Technologies over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Maxar Technologies has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $4.81 a share. Its operating margin is 2.90%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Maxar Technologies is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Maxar Technologies over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Maxar Technologies is -2.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 365.5%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Maxar Technologies's return on invested capital is 0.78, and its cost of capital is 7.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Maxar Technologies is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR, 30-year Financials)gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Maxar Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

