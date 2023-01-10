Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MAXN) market cap touched US$800m last week, benefiting both public companies who own 48% as well as institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 48% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 17% increase in the stock price last week, public companies profited the most, but institutions who own 36% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Maxeon Solar Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maxeon Solar Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Maxeon Solar Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Maxeon Solar Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is TotalEnergies SE with 24% of shares outstanding. TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co.,Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 24% of common stock, and Invesco Capital Management LLC holds about 4.8% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Maxeon Solar Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.. It seems the board members have no more than US$7.2m worth of shares in the US$800m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 48% of Maxeon Solar Technologies. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

