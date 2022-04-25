Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 15% this week, taking one-year losses to 44%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) share price is down 44% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.6%. Maxeon Solar Technologies hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 15%.

After losing 15% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that Maxeon Solar Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Maxeon Solar Technologies saw its revenue fall by 7.4%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 44% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Maxeon Solar Technologies shareholders are down 44% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 1.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Maxeon Solar Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

