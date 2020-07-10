Maxeon Solar Technologies Prices $185 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SINGAPORE, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Pte. Ltd. (Maxeon), currently a wholly owned subsidiary of SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), announced the pricing of an offering of $185,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% green convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 9, 2020. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on July 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Maxeon also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $15,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Maxeon and will accrue regular interest at a rate of 6.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021. Additional interest may accrue on the notes in certain circumstances. The notes will mature on July 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.

When the notes are initially issued, they will not be convertible. If SunPower's previously announced proposed spin-off of Maxeon occurs within three months after the notes are first issued, and certain conditions relating to the physical delivery forward transaction described below are satisfied, then noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. The initial conversion price will be established following the proposed spin-off, if it occurs, and will represent a premium of approximately 15.00% over the average of the volume-weighted average price per ordinary share of Maxeon over the note valuation period of 15 consecutive trading days beginning on, and including, the fifth trading day after the date on which Maxeon's ordinary shares are distributed to SunPower's common stockholders in the proposed spin-off and such ordinary shares begin to trade "regular way." However, the initial conversion price will not be less than approximately $4.60 per ordinary share of Maxeon. Maxeon will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, ordinary shares of Maxeon or a combination of cash and ordinary shares of Maxeon, at Maxeon's election.

If the proposed spin-off does not occur within three months after the notes are first issued, if Maxeon determines on any earlier date that it will not consummate the proposed spin-off, or if certain conditions relating to the physical delivery forward transaction described below are not satisfied by November 16, 2020, then Maxeon will be required to redeem all outstanding notes at a cash redemption price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any. The notes will be also redeemable, in whole or in part, at a cash redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at Maxeon's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 17, 2023 and on or before the 60th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per ordinary share of Maxeon exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. In addition, the notes will be redeemable, in whole and not in part, at a cash redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, at Maxeon's option in connection with certain changes in tax law. If a fundamental change, as defined in the indenture for the notes, occurs, then noteholders may require Maxeon to repurchase their notes for cash. The repurchase price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable repurchase date.

The gross proceeds of the offering will be deposited into an escrow account until consummation of the proposed spin-off. Maxeon estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $177.2 million (or approximately $191.7 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. If the proposed spin-off is consummated, Maxeon intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to: