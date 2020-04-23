Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc. Partner with the North Texas Food Bank to Provide 15,000 Meals

ADDISON, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc., recently partnered with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to provide 15,000 nutritious meals through the virtual food drive Neighbors Helping Neighbors program. The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the NTFB. Through the virtual food drive donation provided by Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, 700 people across 13 counties will have at least one week's worth of food.

Operation Elevation More

In previous years, Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc. leadership and employees have hosted food drives and volunteered with local food banks to help their neighbors in need. The companies' community outreach programs, Operation Elevation and Making A Difference, have encouraged active community involvement and support for many years, but this year they've taken it a step further. With a 30% increase in need, drastically changing distribution models, and lower volunteer availability for the NTFB due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual food drive allows Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc., to continue to serve the community by providing meals through cash donations.

"The goal is to spread the word about the increased need and encourage our neighbors to help each other, now more than ever, by participating in virtual food drives in your community. We know that when we help our communities succeed, we succeed," said Paul Phillips, President of Maxi-Lift.

Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc. have long provided the highest quality products to the food industry, not just locally, but around the world. Their products and related product support are recognized across the spectrum of agriculture industries including grain, poultry, egg, swine, and livestock. Designing, manufacturing, and supporting long-lasting and durable products to ensure that food supplies are as strong as ever is something Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics have always taken pride in.

To participate in the virtual food drive and join Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics in helping your neighbors, go to ntfb.org to make an online donation or maxilift.com to learn more about virtual food drives in your community.

About Maxi-Lift and Southwest Agri-Plastics

Established in 1973, Maxi-Lift has become the premier supplier of elevator buckets to customers worldwide. Their product line includes plastic and metal elevator buckets, elevator bolts, elevator belt splices, screw conveyor hanger bearings, drag conveyor flights and UHMW sheeting products.

Maxi-Lift's elevator buckets are used around the world to elevate everything from agricultural products like corn, wheat, soybeans, and fertilizer to industrial products like concrete, clay, sand, and cement. We offer 400 different agricultural elevator buckets and over 80 plastic industrial elevator buckets for all types of applications. In addition, Maxi-Lift custom fabricates steel elevator buckets in almost any size, style, and gauge.

"By listening to our customers, we generate new ideas and innovate new products to solve our customer's most pressing problems," says Paul Phillips, President of Maxi-Lift.

For over 50 years, Southwest Agri-Plastics, Inc. has been developing new and innovative plastic solutions that offer alternatives to wood, wire, and metal. Their products are used in various industries such as agriculture, shipping, warehousing, horticulture, and the energy sector. Within the agriculture industry alone they make products that service various segments such as livestock, swine, poultry, egg, and feed.