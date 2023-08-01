Maxie Green fighting to hang onto bail bond license

Ensnarled in legal tangles on several fronts, Maxie Green of A to Z Bail Bonds garnered more time to keep his bail bond license as a result of a hearing Monday in civil court.

Maxie Green testifies during a hearing in which he sought a temporary injunction against the Wichita County Bail Bond Board Monday, July 31, 2023, in 89th District Court.

A temporary restraining order prohibiting the Wichita County Bail Bond Board from enforcing the revocation of Green's license will stay in place.

But in two to three weeks, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard might hand down a ruling on Green's request for a longer-term temporary injunction. That ruling could impact Green's license.

On Monday, Barnard instructed both the attorneys representing 50-year-old Green and the board to engage in mediation, as well as keep communicating in hopes of avoiding a trial or a decision from the judge.

"The ruling in this case could have some serious repercussions," Barnard told them after taking a break to look over case law.

In addition, the matter has financial urgency for Green, whose income plummeted from about $32,000 a month to about $15,000 in July.

Green testified during the hearing that he helped arrange bail for a man and woman who were held in the Wichita County Detention Center while he was, too, but he did not seek out their business.

Green testified he was still a bondsman in jail.

In closing, one of his attorneys, John D. Nation of Dallas, told the judge that his court has jurisdiction to grant an injunction, and there is no definition of solicitation in the Texas Occupational Code regarding bondsmen.

In addition, board members are confusing doing business with solicitation, Nation said.

"They asked him if he could get them a bond, and that's what he did," Nation said.

Wichita County Civil Chief Melvin Horany, who represents the board, told the judge that Green has no right to a temporary restraining order or a temporary injunction under the law.

Horany contends the judge should vacate the restraining order and deny Green's request for an injunction because he isn't entitled to any such relief. What's more, the board's revocation of Green's license should remain in effect until the outcome of his appeal.

After the hearing, Green said his clients and the public are not impacted by the court proceedings. He is a property bondsman with holdings backing his bonds regardless of issues with his license.

Green has multiple bond companies operating under his license and assets.

On June 21, the board voted to revoked Green's license after a hearing to determine whether he illegally solicited bond business in August while he was held in jail on a criminal charge.

Green fired back in civil court in July, winning a short-term temporary restraining order July 24 from Barnard. The order restrained the board from enforcing the revocation of Green's license.

On Monday, Green requested a temporary injunction to continue fending off the revocation until trial. Ultimately, Green is asking the judge to reverse the revocation of his bail bonds license.

A Wichita County sheriff's sergeant heard Green doing bond business for other inmates during jail telephone calls, according to allegations in an affidavit. Green faces two charges of prohibited recommendations or solicitations in connection with incidents in August.

The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000. At the time of the allegations, Green was being held in jail on a charge of hindering apprehension of a girlfriend staying at his home.

Green is also facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activities related to human smuggling and with assault. He was given an eight-year deferred sentence in 2013 after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Maxie Green fighting to hang onto bail bond license