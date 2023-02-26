Maxim Global Berhad's (KLSE:MAXIM) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.3x Maxim Global Berhad (KLSE:MAXIM) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 25x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

The earnings growth achieved at Maxim Global Berhad over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this respectable earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Maxim Global Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Maxim Global Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Maxim Global Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 18% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 23% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.8% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Maxim Global Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Maxim Global Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Maxim Global Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Maxim Global Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

