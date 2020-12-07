Maxima Latvija to be led by Tomas Rupšys

As of 8 December, Tomas Rupšys becomes the CEO and sole board member of Maxima Latvija SIA. Tomas Rupšys also joins the management board of Maxima Grupė UAB. He replaces Viktors Troicins in these positions who is leaving the group upon mutual agreement.

“I am happy to welcome Tomas Rupšys to Maxima group of companies. He has broad experience in retail across multiple European markets. I believe that with Tomas Rupšys’ leadership Maxima Latvija will be able to excel in the increasingly dynamic market environment and meet the highest expectations of our customers.

I also want to sincerely thank Viktors Troicins who took the lead of Maxima Latvija at the time the pandemic emerged and has successfully managed the challenges faced during this time”, says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė.

Viktors Troicins has worked in Maxima Latvija since 2016, initially as one of the board members and Chief Commercial Officer and most recently as the CEO and the sole board member.

“Since I took over as the CEO of Maxima Latvija it was one of the most difficult times for the company and I really appreciate all the team efforts done to handle this complicated situation. I believe all initiatives in the fields of modernisation, digitalisation and effectivization started by our team will give fruitful results in the future for the customers and employees of Maxima Latvija”, says Viktors Troicins.

Before joining Maxima Latvija, T. Rupšys has been leading Estonian operations of Euroapotheca, which is part of Vilniaus prekyba group. Prior to that, he was the managing director of Lenus Trading Ltd., a related company based in the United Kingdom, which owns a network of grocery stores operating under a franchise concept.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead Maxima Latvija and appreciate the trust placed in me. My most immediate priority now is the safety and needs of our customers and employees throughout this challenging pandemic period. In the longer term, I believe we should put even more emphasis towards enhancing efficiency, simplifying operations and decision-making, and, above all, customer-focussed mindset all across the organization”, says Tomas Rupšys.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics.

Maxima Grupė is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

