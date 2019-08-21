Maximalists can’t meme





Over the weekend, a mob of unruly Bitcoin Maximalists took to Twitter to assail Mike Dudas, the CEO of cryptocurrency trade publication The Block. Dudas had been singled out for his loose association with Twitter agitator Joshua Davis, a prolific “shitposter” and serial collector of galaxy-brained Maximalist inanities who had unfavorably compared a prominent Bitcoiner, Pierre Rochard, to an infant with “fetal alcohol syndrome.”

Obviously angered, Rochard tweeted: “Vile, disgusting people like Joshua are very warm and close friends with Mike Dudas and The Block, so be sure to block them all! We need to clean up this industry and exclude bad actors like Joshua and Mike. Don’t invite them to conferences, they are unwelcome!”

It’s true that Davis and Dudas are somewhat friendly. But it’s also true that Rochard’s outrage was wholly performative—the day before, Rochard had heaped praise on a widely circulated, anti-free speech talk given by Bitcoin booster Michael Goldstein (@bitstein). At a conference in Dallas over the weekend, Goldstein had laid out the ground rules for cultivating an online “echo chamber,” instructing adherents to troll, “bully” and harass the non-believers, “nocoiners,” skeptics, and journalists who dared criticize the Bitcoin cult.

Quoth Goldstein: “We can have a lot of fun and expedite the process by finding people at the margins and teach them new information about what we know about the world, and also bully the people that don't agree with us.”

XD More

Besides the obvious hypocrisy there, the more salient point is...Maximalists think they can meme?

The point of a Great Meme War is to draw in outsiders, through one’s own superior wit. Victory is being mentioned publicly by normies, however briefly. Goldstein, for instance, takes two recent examples—Rep. Warren Davidson saying “Shitcoin” in the House of Representatives, and an obscure CNBC host, Joe Kernen, saying the word “Maximalist” live on air—as evidence that Maximalist memesters are now “engaging in advanced geopolitical meme craft and...shaping civilization for centuries.”

But those who aren't Rep. Warren Davidson—and those who don't follow C-SPAN religiously—see Maximalists as frothing pseudo-revolutionary maniacs. The majority of outsiders never even see their memes (do they even exist?); to most, Maximalists are notable for their campaigns of online harassment, diets of excessive sodium intake, raging hard-ons for dead Austrian economists whose ideas don’t even cohere with their own, and the saying of disturbing things like, “play the long game, get the kids!”

Lmao. More

Indeed, in their campaign to win over the world, they proffer such convincing arguments as, “The solution to literally every problem is Bitcoin.” They argue, as booster Max Keiser did earlier this month, that Bitcoin would have prevented the El Paso shootings. Saifedean Ammous, Bitcoin economic theorist extraordinaire, has apparently given up on theory altogether and has started peddling the high-protein “keto” diet. Others attack journalists like Leigh Cuen for uncovering sexual abuse, while yet more convince themselves that the Financial Times is masterminding a vast conspiracy against them. They antagonize normal people to the point that several prominent figures in the industry, reached for comment, declined out of fear of reprisals.