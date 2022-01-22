How To Maximize Space in a Small Bedroom: 7 Affordable Solutions

Mary Whitney / Pexels

When it comes to extra space, at least one bedroom in your home isn’t exactly palatial. Whether that room is yours, a child’s or reserved for guests, you’re searching for ways to get the most out of every square inch.

Get Started: 8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Primary Bedroom

More Rooms: 8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen

It might seem impossible, but you can make a small bedroom look amazing — and fit all your necessities into it — with a little savvy planning. Here are seven tips from the experts to make your undersized space seem downright roomy, without spending a fortune.

Keep the Layout Simple

When working with a small space, Karen Gutierrez, an interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors, a full-service residential and commercial interior design firm with offices in Phoenix and Portland, Oregon, said less is more.

“Keep items as functional and worthy as possible,” she said. “A bedroom is a place for relaxation.”

Therefore, she said having just a few pieces of furniture in the room will create a calm and soothing space to unwind. An added bonus — she noted that a sparsely furnished room is easier to both clean and walk around.

See: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House

Bring In Lots of Lighting



Ensconcing your space in darkness won’t do it any favors size-wise. Gutierrez said lighting can make or break a room, so getting it right is crucial.



“If you’re dealing with a lack of space, bringing in a lot of light will help extend the room,” she said. “Adding plenty of light sources is key to keeping the room open and spacious.”

Maximize space by opting for the Nymane ceiling light with four spotlights from Ikea, priced at $44.99. Or, if you have an empty surface, the store’s Solklint table lamp will serve double duty by illuminating the room, while serving as elegant décor.

Find: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

Install a Mini Chandelier

Chandeliers are grand in any size, so add a small one to your bedroom.

Story continues

“An eye-catching bedroom chandelier is perfect for making a statement in any room, and It will add a touch of luxury and elegance,” Gutierrez said. “So, if you’re looking for a way to add personality and style to your bedroom, this chandelier is the perfect solution without compromising a lot of your budget.”

They might look expensive, but mini chandeliers can actually be very affordable. For a traditional vibe, Home Depot offers the Edvivi brand Amorette One-Light Chrome Mini Chandelier With Crystals for $46.29. A more modern feel, Amazon sells the Dellemade Modern Sputnik Chandelier, Six-Light Ceiling Light for $49.98.

Start Now: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Hang Tall, Sheer Curtains



A great way to showcase your personality, Gutierrez said tall curtains can add height and drama to any room. She suggested a sheer style, as it provides privacy while allowing natural light to flow through.

“Additionally, sheer curtains add a touch of elegance and style to any bedroom,” she said. “They come in various colors and styles, so you can find the perfect ones to match your décor.”

Chic and affordable, one Opalhouse Crushed Sheer Panel costs $15 at Target. Even more budget-friendly, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a Simply Essential

™

Voile 84-Inch Rod Pocket Sheer Window Curtain Panel for $8 each.

Discover: Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

Choose Multifunctional Furniture

Opting for furniture with storage options is an easy way to make your bedroom functional and organized, Gutierrez said.

“Some key pieces of furniture to look for when organizing your bedroom are a bed with drawers underneath, a headboard with shelves or storage, and a dresser [and/or] storage

bench,” she said. “These pieces will help you store your clothes, accessories and

other belongings in an organized manner and free up space in your bedroom.”

Stylish and affordable, Wayfair sells the Viv + Rae brand Barra Mate’s & Captain’s Bed With Drawers for $279.99. Ikea offers the queen-sized Brimnes headboard with storage compartment for $130 — also available in full/double and king for a slightly different price.

Don’t Break the Bank: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

Add Mirrors

You can’t actually make it bigger, but Gutierrez said placing mirrors in the room can give the impression it covers more square footage than it actually does.

“Mirrors reflect light and give the illusion of more space,” she said. “And on top of that, they add a touch of glamor to any room.”

Target sells a Room Essentials Over-the-Door Mirror for $17. Additionally, you can get the Umbra Hub Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror on Wayfair for $50.

Use a Neutral Color Palette With Accents

You might not realize it, but choosing neutral colors can make your bedroom feel bigger. However, Gutierrez said colors are a great way to establish a mood, so adding pops of your favorite hues will ensure your space reflects your personality.



“To create the perfect cozy atmosphere in the bedroom and make the space feel spacious, lighter colors will make everything feel less cramped, while still feeling big enough,” she said.

“Bring in decorative pieces such as pillows, throws and art to help to add colors, that can quickly transform over time.”





Both Cost Plus World Market and Ikea have a variety of throw pillows under $20. Target has a multitude of throw blankets priced under $25 and TJ Maxx has no shortage of wall art for $50 or less.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Maximize Space in a Small Bedroom: 7 Affordable Solutions