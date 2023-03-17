Maximum of 20 Tories will rebel against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal, says MP

Downing Street is confident that a maximum of 20 Tories will rebel against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in a crucial vote, a Conservative MP has suggested.

The Prime Minister is reported to be sure that any backbench revolt against the Windsor Framework will be manageable after he sealed the deal with Brussels last month.

Remainer MPs added their voices to his demand for the Commons to get behind the deal and compared Eurosceptic Tories to “Japanese soldiers” who do not believe the Brexit war is over.

MPs will debate the “Stormont Brake” – legislation giving Northern Ireland Assembly members a say on new EU law applying to the province – on Wednesday.

It will be their sole vote on the new Irish Sea border agreement, and eyes will be on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs to see how they respond.

Number 10 issued a plea to Brexiteer backbenchers to get behind the deal, which cuts border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland but preserves the role of EU judges.

“We believe this is the best deal for the people of Northern Ireland. It resolves the fundamental issues that we know the [Northern Ireland] Protocol was having on day-to-day lives,” said the Prime Minister’s spokesman. “So we would very much encourage MPs to vote for the deal next week.”

Asked whether the figure of 20 MPs sounded correct, Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell, told TalkTV, “I think they are roughly about right.

“I think there is a hardcore, which won’t accept any compromise at all, but then there is no way out of the fact you want to honour the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Shelbrooke, who voted Remain in the Brexit referendum, said: “The public want this over and done with, Parliament wants this over and done with. I think there are a few Japanese soldiers not believing the war is over, but I think they are very, very few now.”

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, backed the deal, saying it was “an essential step to ensure peace and progress and to ensure that it is strengthened”.

The ERG’s “star chamber” of experts has been scrutinising the new deal and are expected to report on it before Wednesday’s vote.

Mark Francois, the group’s chairman, said: “We are still awaiting the outcome of the ‘star chamber’ detailed legal audit of the Windsor Framework, which of course includes the ‘Stormont brake’.

“We now hope to see this completed before next Wednesday, and members of the Group will no doubt pay close attention to the conclusions – which will be published – prior to any vote.”

But Downing Street was forced to defend the decision to hold a vote on the deal before the DUP had decided whether or not to back it and end its year-long boycott of Stormont over the protocol.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said MPs had had three weeks to look over the agreement, which will be seen as far more credible if it wins DUP support.

“We stand ready to answer any more questions that people have but we believe that this honours the PM’s commitment to ensure that MPs have the opportunity to vote on the new arrangements,” he said.

The DUP could be prepared to vote against the deal, which will pass with or without their support, it has also been reported.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, this week said the new deal was “significant progress” but failed to deal with “some of the fundamental problems”.

He said the agreement, which means hundreds of EU laws will still apply in Northern Ireland to prevent a hard border on the island, needed to be changed and clarified.

There is expectation that the DUP’s MPs will abstain from the vote in the hope of winning further concessions from London and Brussels in the future.

The DUP also fears shedding support to hardline unionists in local elections in May if it backs the new deal too soon.