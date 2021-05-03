What Is the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit in 2021?

Emily Brandon
·5 min read

The average monthly Social Security payment for retirees was $1,551 in March 2021. But many retirees receive over $3,000 per month from the Social Security Administration, and payments could be as much as $3,895 in 2021.

The maximum possible Social Security benefit in 2021 depends on the age you begin to collect payments and is:

-- $2,324 at age 62.

-- $3,148 at age 66 and 2 months.

-- $3,895 at age 70.

However, qualifying for payments worth $3,000 or more requires some serious career planning throughout your life. Here's what you need to do to qualify for the maximum possible Social Security payment.

[See: 10 Ways to Increase Your Social Security Payments.]

Start Social Security Payments at Age 70

The maximum Social Security benefit changes based on the age you start your benefit. Those who postpone claiming Social Security between ages 62 and 70 become eligible for higher payments with each month of delay.

For example, someone who signs up for Social Security at full retirement age in 2021, which is 66 and two months for people born in 1955, could be eligible for as much as $3,148 per month. A person who claims payments at age 62 in 2021 has a smaller maximum possible benefit of $2,324 monthly. Only those who delay claiming past full retirement age are eligible for Social Security payments of significantly more than $3,500 per month. A high earner who enrolls at age 70 could get a maximum Social Security benefit of $3,895 each month.

Consistently Earn a High Salary

You will need to maintain a high income throughout your career to qualify for large Social Security payments in retirement. In recent years, you need to earn a six-figure salary to get a top Social Security payment.

The maximum wage taxable by Social Security is $142,800 in 2021. However, the exact amount changes each year and has increased over time. It was $137,700 in 2020 and $106,800 in 2010. Back in 2000, the taxable maximum was just $76,200. Only $39,600 was taxed by Social Security in 1985.

[READ: How Much You Will Get From Social Security.]

Workers pay 6.2% of their earnings into the Social Security system, and employers match this amount until their salary exceeds the taxable maximum amount of income for that year. Those who have salaries larger than the taxable maximum do not pay Social Security taxes on that income or have those earnings factored into their future Social Security payments.

"In order to receive the maximum Social Security benefit, you would need to earn at least the maximum Social Security wage base for at least 35 years in your career," says Jim Blankenship, a certified financial planner for Blankenship Financial Planning in New Berlin, Illinois, and author of "A Social Security Owner's Manual." "The figure is adjusted each year based on changes to the national average wage index."

If you earn more than the taxable maximum amount in a single year, you won't have to pay Social Security taxes on that income. However, that income also won't be used to calculate your Social Security payments.

Earn the Social Security Taxable Maximum for 35 Years

You need to earn at least the taxable maximum each year for 35 years to get the maximum possible Social Security payment. If you don't work for 35 years, zeros are averaged into your calculation and will decrease your Social Security payments.

"Whether because of a layoff or choosing not to work, these years of low or no income will ultimately impact the benefit you receive," says William Meyer, founder of Social Security Solutions, a company that analyzes Social Security claiming strategies. "If you are laid off, find a part-time or lower-wage job, even if it's temporary, your earnings will likely count toward your future benefit and will prevent a zero from being used in the calculation."

[Read: Social Security Changes Coming in 2021.]

If you work for more than 35 years, a higher-earning year will replace a year when you earned less in the Social Security calculation. You can increase your Social Security payments even after you retire if you earn more now than you did earlier in your career.

"Your benefits, after inflation, will keep rising if you work past 60 because of Social Security's annual recomputation of benefits," says Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University and co-author of "Get What's Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security." "You can be 100, earn above the ceiling, and the next year you'll get a real benefit hike."

The Maximum Social Security Family Benefit

Certain family members may be able to receive additional payments based on your work record. For example, a spouse qualifies for spousal payments worth up to 50% of the higher earner's benefit, if that is worth more than the payment based on his or her own work record. So, if one spouse has a Social Security payment of $3,895 per month, the other spouse might qualify for a spousal payment of $1,947.50 monthly. And after you pass away, your spouse could receive a survivor's payment of the full $3,895 per month, which would also be adjusted annually for inflation.

Children who are under age 19 or disabled may also qualify for benefits based on your work record. The maximum family benefit all your family members can receive is usually about 150% to 180% of your full retirement benefit. A divorced spouse can additionally claim benefits based on your work record, but it will not impact the amount you and your current family members receive.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About

    Three big changes have reduced the support Social Security provides, but for many Americans, they likely went unnoticed.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • 5 Hard-to-Believe Retirement Facts

    How much should you have in your retirement account? The answers to these questions are different for everyone, but accepting these five hard-to-believe retirement facts will help you build an informed plan that's tailored to your specific goals. When you eventually stop working, cash flow from Social Security, pensions, or investments will cover your living expenses.

  • 42% of Retirees Have Made This Huge Planning Mistake, a Survey Says

    When we think about planning for our senior years, we generally tend to focus on a few key things: maxing out our retirement plan contributions, investing strategically, and figuring out when to sign up for Social Security benefits. If Social Security is your only income source during retirement, then you probably won't see your benefits taxed.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Be Cut Soon – This Calculator Shows You How Much You’ll Lose

    As Social Security trust funds are beginning to run low, the federal government is looking to address the issue. This includes making cuts to Social Security retirement benefits, according to CNBC....

  • Beware: One woman already lost $2,000 to this new Amazon scam

    Amazon may have started as a humble online marketplace for books, but the company has since grown into an unrivaled economic and retail juggernaut. Amazon today is more popular than ever and recently reported that its revenue during the recent March quarter jumped to $108.52 billion, a 44% increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. With more people relying on Amazon than ever before, in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, scammers have increasingly started to impersonate Amazon security personnel amid efforts to swindle unsuspecting users out of their hard-earned money. In fact, a Florida woman named Linda Shepard was recently bilked out of $2,000 after scammers called her up and said that someone was attempting to gain access to her Amazon account. According to ABC Action News, a scammer told Shepard that hackers were trying to charge a $1,000 iPhone to her Amazon account and that they would help show her how to delete her credit cards. Before Shepard realized she'd been dealing with an Amazon imposter, the thief stole more than $2,000 from her checking account. “I was nauseous,” she said. “I thought I was going to throw up when it happened.” The type of scam Shepard fell for is called an imposter scam and it's sadly becoming all the more common. Other permutations of this type of scam involve scammers asking victims to supply credit card information and even username and passwords associated with sensitive accounts. In recent years, scammers have made a point to target elderly individuals who tend to lack the technical sophistication to realize that they're being conned. To this end, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) went so far as to publish a few tips for people to keep in mind when an unsolicited phone call comes in: Beware of unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from Amazon alerting you of a “problem” with your account. Never provide these callers with account information or access to your computer, phone or tablet. Don’t click on links in text messages that claim to be from Amazon. Understand what emails and other contact from Amazon look like and when you might receive them. If an email looks suspicious don’t take the chance of clicking on a link or following its instructions. Protect your Amazon username and password. Do not provide this information to anyone who you do know or trust. Change your password regularly. If you are ever in doubt about correspondence you receive from Amazon, login to your account at www.amazon.com to verify the legitimacy of the message. If you are attempting to contact customer support do not trust a simple internet search. Only use contact information found on the Amazon website. Be prepared to spot scammers using similar tactics posing as other common or essential businesses and delivery services like grocery stores, Wal-Mart, FedEx and UPS. Other Amazon scams we've seen in recent months involve fraudulent messages which claim that an item purchased online was unable to be delivered. From there, victims are instructed to click on a link and to re-enter their delivery information. However, upon doing so, a user's machine may be infected with malware or ransomware. With more people than ever relying upon Amazon and other online retailers for their day-to-day shopping needs, it's important to remain vigilant and suspicious of calls from people who claim to work for Amazon.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Hate Your 401(k) in Retirement

    401(k)s are great, right? High contribution limits, no need to manually transfer funds, and then there's that sweet employer match. That stuff is all true, but like any retirement account, there are drawbacks to housing your nest egg in a 401(k), some of which you might not realize until retirement.

  • The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

    President Joe Biden's platform included several proposals that could modestly increase Social Security benefits for some recipients. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivors benefits, has enough to continue benefits as promised through 2034. Biden hasn't talked a lot about specific plans for Social Security since he was sworn into office in January.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • India Covid-19: Fact-checking misleading claims on oxygen treatments

    Families affected by Covid in India are being misled by dubious online claims about oxygen treatments.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Some side jobs pay so well that you might consider leaving your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. Find out which ones are moneymakers.

  • 37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

    Living in one of them could help your benefits go further.

  • Retire Before 65? Survey Reveals Surprising Number of People Believe They Can

    New research from GOBankingRates surveying 1,000 people, found that a surprising number of younger people believe that they will be able to retire before 65.

  • Bridget Moynahan Playfully Points Out Ex Tom Brady's 'Shirtless' Mention in Book Sea Wife

    The Blue Bloods actress also recently spotted her own name mentioned in an Ace Atkins novel

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • You need to prove you have this much in monthly income to legally retire in Europe, Asia and Latin America

    The Cayman Islands' new remote worker visa demands proof of income of at least $100,000 a year, for example

  • Best rates on SMX Advanced end Saturday – act now!

    Secure your $199 All Access pass now and join us online, June 15-16 for a truly advanced training experience. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • Giro d'Italia teams 2021: Full list of teams and riders starting in Turin

    As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of the Giro d'Italia, all teams are contracted to race the first grand tour of the season. In addition to the WorldTeams, Alpecin-Fenix qualified as the No 1 ranked ProTeam from 2020 while race organisers RCS handed wild card entries to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane and Eolo-Kometa. UCI WorldTeams Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): François Bidard (Fra), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra, neo-pro), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Larry Warbasse (US). Astana-Premier Tech (Kaz): Samuele Battistella (Ita, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Matteo Sobrero (Ita, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col, neo-pro), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus). Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col, neo-pro), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Mikel Landa (Spa), Gino Mäder (Swi), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Jan Tratnik (Slo). BikeExchange (Aus): Michael Hepburn (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Mikel Nieve (Spa), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Simon Yates (GB). Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk). Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra): Natnael Berhane (Eri), Simone Consonni (Ita), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Victor Lafay (Fra), Rémy Rochas (Fra), Fabio Sabatini (Ita), Elia Viviani (Ita), Attilio Viviani (Ita, neo-pro). Deceuninck-Quick Step (Bel): Joao Almeida (Por), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Pieter Serry (Bel).