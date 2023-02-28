Maximum sentence given for murder of Mpls. North’s Deshaun Hill

A man received the maximum 38 1/2-year prison sentence Tuesday for the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr., a rising football star and honor roll student at Minneapolis North High who was gunned down last February while walking home from school.

Hill's family repeatedly expressed their grief and rage during 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam's sentencing. They called Fohrekam a bum and coward in victim impact statements and outbursts from observers. His parents were briefly escorted out by deputies but returned to hear District Judge Julie Allyn deliver the sentence.

"Your victim Deshaun Hill was only 15 years old. As he's walking away in broad daylight on a public street you turned and shot at him not once but three times in the back of his head. And for why? For what reason?" Allyn said. "It is so senseless that now not only must his family deal with the loss of their son, they have to be tortured by that question of why."

Fohrenkam was convicted in late January on two counts of second-degree murder, with a Hennepin County jury deliberating less than an hour after a four-day trial to find him guilty of killing 15-year-old Hill.

Fohrenkam did not address the court, but his attorney Lisa Skrzeczkoski said on his behalf that "he is still fighting for his innocence but gives his condolences to Mr. Hill's family."

Hill's parents, siblings, relatives, friends and supporters filled the Hennepin County courtroom. About a dozen people had to stand outside because there was no room to sit. Many wore clothing memorializing Hill with photos and his No. 9 football number.

The Feb. 9 fatal shooting of Hill stunned the North Side community. In a chance encounter around noon, the two crossed paths on a sidewalk while Hill was walking to a bus stop and Fohrenkam was searching for a thief who stole his cellphone at knifepoint earlier that morning. They barely brushed shoulders and Fohrenkam fired several shots at Hill's back as he walked in the opposite direction.

Prosecutors and investigators say a frustrated Fohrenkam took his anger out on an innocent kid with a promising future. Despite only being a sophomore, Hill had dozens of college offers.

Hill's determination to make it out of North Minneapolis and provide a better life for his family was highlighted in "Boys in Blue," a recent Showtime documentary giving an intimate look at his football team and coaching staff comprised of police officers in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Filming of the show began before Hill's murder and the four-part series unknowingly foreshadows his premature death.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for updates.