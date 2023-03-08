Maximum sentence in Jeffersonville murder case

Mar. 7—CLARK COUNTY — The tears were starting as the people who loved and cared about Jeffersonville grandmother Yolanda Moore filed into Clark Circuit Court 1 Tuesday afternoon for the sentencing hearing of the woman who killed Moore.

Jeffersonville Police officers who supported the family throughout the case were also present when Judge Nick Karaffa handed Alexandra Gales, the woman convicted of murder in Moore's killing, the maximum sentence for the crime.

"I hope what happens here today can give you some finality today," Judge Karaffa said, addressing the victim's family before handing down the sentence.

Police said Gales stabbed Moore at her workplace, the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry on Tenth Street, in August 2021.

Gales, 30, has been ordered to spend 65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and prosecutors said she's not eligible for parole until she serves at least 75% of that sentence.

"I mean that's something, but it ain't going to bring her back," Yolanda Moore's daughter, Nache Moore, said after the sentencing. "I mean I'm OK with it, but 65 (years) is like life over here but it still hard because my mom's not coming back home."

When Gales testified on her own behalf she said she planned to appeal her sentence and accused a witness who testified of lying on the stand.

"I do not regret my actions," Gales said, adding she was "a good witch" and felt the community was against her because she took part in tarot card and palm reading.

Her lack of remorse stood out to the Moore family.

"She's cool with it, that's what peeved me off, that's why I got up and walked off," Nache Moore said. "Because she thought it was cool, funny, had no remorse. She never once has said sorry."

Moore's family attended each day of the murder trial in Jeffersonville and showed their steadfast support again on Tuesday by wearing T-shirts with Yolanda's face.

Story continues

"She was just the life of the party, you can explain it as my mom was just very goofy and happy," Nache said. "She kept us all together as much as she could and the way (Gales) took her out of our lives just don't sit right with me."

Yolanda's granddaughters, who called her "O.G." were also at the hearing and said they miss her.

"I am happy with the outcome," said Latanya Stapleton, Yolanda's sister.

The mother of Yolanda's grandchildren, Ivory Peterson, along with family member Carla Evans, also showed love and support Tuesday.

During the sentencing hearing, Gales' attorney Mickey Weber asked for a lighter sentence and said it shouldn't be the maximum since Gales believed she was acting in self-defense at the time of the killing.

He did not have a comment for news media after the hearing.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Clark Circuit Court 1 Krista Willike asked for the maximum sentence for Gales.

"I believe that if there is ever a maximum sentence that needed to be ordered, today it was with Miss Gales," she said after the hearing. "As I indicated today in court, the lack of remorse at the scene, at the police station and at the trial, she has no remorse for what she did. And I think that justice was served today by giving her the maximum, the 65 years."