MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS): What Are The Future Prospects?

After MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) earnings announcement in September 2018, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 7.3% next year relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 13%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of US$221m, we can expect this to reach US$237m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will MAXIMUS perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering MMS’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for MMS, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$221m and the final forecast of US$293m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MMS’s earnings is 8.4%. EPS reaches $4.43 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $3.37 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 9.2% to 8.6% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For MAXIMUS, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should look at:

