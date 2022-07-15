Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.28 per share on the 31st of August. This means the annual payment is 1.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Maximus' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Maximus' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Maximus Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.18 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See Maximus' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Maximus has been growing its earnings per share at 5.8% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Maximus Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Maximus that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Maximus not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

