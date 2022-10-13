Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) Dividend Will Be $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.28 per share on the 30th of November. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for Maximus

Maximus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Maximus' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 12.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Maximus Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.18 total annually to $1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Maximus May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Unfortunately, Maximus' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Maximus has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Maximus that you should be aware of before investing. Is Maximus not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here