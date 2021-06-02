Maxine Waters opponent Joe Collins loses lawsuit, ordered to pay her legal fees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Waters wrote of her Republican challenger that he “has, once again, done what he does best — lose.”

During the 2020 election cycle, longtime California Rep. Maxine Waters was challenged by Republican Joe Collins, who later accused her of libel and slander in a lawsuit that was dismissed by a judge last month.

Judge Yolanda Orozco has ruled that Collins will have to pay more than $53,000 in Waters’ attorneys’ fees.

Joe Collins (left), a California Republican who challenged longtime Rep. Maxine Waters (right) for her seat and later accused her of libel and slander in a lawsuit, has been ordered to pay over $53,000 in her legal fees. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Joe Collins (left), a California Republican who challenged longtime Rep. Maxine Waters (right) for her seat and later accused her of libel and slander in a lawsuit, has been ordered to pay over $53,000 in her legal fees. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“In the simplest of terms, Joe Collins has, once again, done what he does best — lose,” Waters wrote in a statement issued Tuesday. “After filing a baseless and frivolous lawsuit against me that went nowhere, it became even more clear that Joe Collins is not in this for the people of the 43rd Congressional District, but is instead in it for one person, and that person is himself. Joe Collins is nothing more than a serial filer of lawsuits looking to attract media attention at any cost — in this case, that cost is $53,589.”

She decried Collins’ more-recent legal moves.

Read More: Kamala Harris to lead White House efforts to protect voting rights

“It has come to my attention that Joe Collins, the loser and serial lawsuit filer, has filed yet another lawsuit — this time naming myself, Los Angeles County and Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan as defendants and challenging the election results,” Waters wrote. “Doesn’t that sound like something we have heard before?”

She called the latest suit “a tactic taken right from Donald Trump’s playbook.”

Read More: Venus Williams drops epic response to Naomi Osaka firestorm

Waters noted that Collins raised more than $10 million from right-wing organizations across the country in his run for the congressional seat representing California’s 43rd district, which is mainly south Los Angeles. He lost the election two-to-one.

“The fact is that the community is on my side because they know me and they understand that I am fighting for their best interest every single day,” wrote Waters, who has been in Congress since 1991. “The court is also on my side because the law is the law and I am on the right side of it.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Maxine Waters opponent Joe Collins loses lawsuit, ordered to pay her legal fees appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Citing some ‘personal items,’ Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett retires unexpectedly

    Ada County Sheriff’s Office employees received the surprising email Monday.

  • Newly released surveillance video shows suspects in deadly Miami-Dade County banquet hall shooting

    Newly released surveillance video shows the suspects in a deadly Miami-Dade County shooting. In the footage, three people wearing ski masks and hoodies jump out of a white Nissan Pathfinder. Police say the suspects fired at a crowd outside a banquet hall early Sunday, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others. Meg Oliver has the latest on the investigation.

  • Rapper DaBaby questioned after 2 injured in Miami Beach shooting

    The two allegedly responsible for the Ocean Drive shooting, one a member of DaBaby’s entourage, were arrested. Grammy Award-nominated rapper DaBaby was questioned and released after two people were injured in a shooting in Miami Beach Monday night. Two people who police say are responsible for the shooting on Ocean Drive in South Beach have been taken into custody.

  • Prosecutors seek to drop first Capitol riot case

    The case against Christopher Kelly of New York City is the first of nearly 500 stemming from the Capitol to collapse for lack of evidence.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she missed Jan. 6 commission procedural vote for "family matter"

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) told AZCentral that she missed a procedural vote on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot because she had a "family matter."Why it matters: Sinema was one of two Senate Democrats who skipped the 54-35 vote, which ultimately failed to gain enough support to overcome Senate Republicans' filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.) was the other Democ

  • Supreme Court overturns 9th Circuit's rule that favors those seeking asylum

    The Supreme Court set aside a rule used by the 9th Circuit Court in California that presumed most immigrants seeking asylum were telling the truth.

  • Biden administration officially ends Trump's 'remain in Mexico' asylum policy

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the controversial policy did "not adequately or sustainably enhance border management."

  • Gullible Americans wait for Donald Trump’s return

    Come August, they’ll be the ones sitting in the pumpkin patch with Linus Lindell, awaiting the reappearance of the Great Pumpkin

  • Disney Follows Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Into Open Waters

    Over the past few days we've seen Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) announce plans to start sailing again this summer. It was just a matter of time before Disney (NYSE: DIS) got in on the ocean adventure. The media giant with a modest fleet of four ships is gearing up to initiate test sailings out of Port Canaveral in Central Florida later this month.

  • Michelle Obama shares throwback photo in congratulatory post to 2021 graduates

    “In a year defined by so much difficulty and loss,” wrote Obama on Instagram, “you never gave up or called it quits.” Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a throwback photo of one of her commencements in an Instagram post paying tribute to students graduating in 2021. Beginning a lengthy missive, Obama wrote, “Congratulations, Class of 2021!” accented with a party hat emoji.

  • Doctor Who star John Barrowman thanks 'fan family' for support amid misconduct accusations

    "It has meant such a great deal to me," the actor said.

  • Texas Democrats block vote on election bill

    Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives were able to block a vote on a controversial election bill by boycotting a legislative session late on Sunday.The speaker noted the chamber lacked a quorum, and gaveled in a recess."A quorum is apparently not present. The point of order is well-take and sustained."The Democratic walkout, shortly before a midnight deadline to pass the measure, meant the measure would not come back for a vote until the fall.The Texas bill would eliminate many of the voting provisions added to make casting a ballot easier ahead of last November's election because of health concerns.Drive-through voting, a measure credited with helping spark record voter turnout in Houston, would no longer be allowed.It would scrap 24-hour polling sites and ban mobile units or temporary structures from being used as polling places.The bill also limits early hours to vote, making it more difficult to cast absentee ballots and does away with drop boxes.And it prohibits voting on Sundays before 1 pm, a move critics say is an effort to limit voting drives known as "Souls to the Polls," when predominantly Black churches shuttle worshippers to vote after morning prayers.Supporters of the legislation said it is needed to bolster election security.Critics say Texas already has some of the most restrictive electoral laws in the United States, and point out that there were no substantial allegations of fraud in Texas in last year's election.Democrats and civil rights groups called the proposal a voter suppression bill targeting voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled.A vote on the measure is certain to pass the Republican-dominated house. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who strongly supports the bill, said the bill would be added to a special legislative session planned for this fall.Republican state lawmakers across the country have pursued more stringent voting restrictions following former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

  • Peru's new COVID-19 death toll worst in the world

    The COVID-19 death toll in Peru surged on Monday at a rate much faster than expected, following an official government review.The government nearly tripled its official number of deaths from the day before, which now makes Peru the country with the highest death rate per capita in the world.Officials say the updated tally has jumped dramatically because, until now, a lack of testing has made it difficult to confirm whether a person has died from the virus.Peru’s top data official, Marushka Chocobar, announced at a press conference on Monday that over 180,000 people have died from COVID-19, up from just under 70,000 reported deaths the day before."With this figure, we can see that according to the application of official criteria and the proposed data series that is being carried out through this working group, we can from now on have a daily figure that reflects the reality closest to what is happening with the pandemic in our country."Peru had already been among the hardest hit Latin American countries, with its hospitals overcrowded with patients and oxygen low in supply.Experts had long warned that the true death toll was undercounted in official statistics.Brazil still has the highest total deaths in Latin America, but based on population and the updated tally, Peru’s per capital death toll more than doubles that of Brazil.

  • From Nigeria to Brazil 'halo' crops reap pandemic profits

    In a flowing cream hijab, Karima M. Imam walks through her fields in scrubland in northern Nigeria as workers harvest a gnarled brown root that has turned gold since COVID struck: ginger. As demand for halo foods surges, prices for ginger in Nigeria and acai berries in Brazil have leapt while exports of Indian turmeric and Chinese garlic have jumped in the past year. In Nigeria, a 50 kg bag of ginger, which can help the body ward off germs and is used as a cold remedy, now sells for 15,000 naira ($39), up from 4,000 to 6,000 naira two years ago.

  • CG: STL@LAD - 6/1/21

    Condensed Game: Edmundo Sosa hit a go-ahead single in the 9th, Tyler O'Neill sealed the game on a running grab to lift the Cardinals in win

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.

  • National Enquirer publisher to pay $187k over scheme to suppress story of woman’s alleged affair with Trump

    FEC ruled that American Media Inc ‘knowingly and willingly’ violated election law

  • Retired four-star general says Michael Flynn ‘has mental health problem’ after saying US should have a military coup

    The overthrow of civilian government in Myanmar is popular with QAnon supporters

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage