Maxine Waters speaks out amid rising hate crimes against Asian communities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashley Terrell
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chinese Americans experienced the highest rates of hate crimes

California Rep. Maxine Waters issued a public statement condemning the reported rise of COVID-related hate crimes towards Asian Americans.

“I join with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Judy Chu, and my colleagues in the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) to condemn the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence over the past year,” Waters said in a statement on Friday.

“As a member of CAPAC and a representative of a diverse congressional district with a large number of Asian Americans, I am deeply disturbed by these horrible crimes.”

Waters cited the more than 3,000 reported anti-Asian hate crimes across the country. According to Stop AAPI Hate, in Los Angeles County alone, between March 19 to October 28, 2020, 245 incidents of hate crimes were reported. Of these incidents, 76 percent were verbal harassment and nearly eight percent were physical assaults.

Chinese Americans experienced the highest rates of hate crimes with 35 percent followed by Korean Americans with 22 percent and Japanese Americans with 12 percent, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

Read More: Indiana Republicans boo Black lawmakers discussing discrimination

Waters pointed towards former President Donald Trump for inciting the violence towards Asian Americans by referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

“Because if comes from China. It’s not racist at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” Trump said last March.

“It is no accident that anti-Asian hate crimes escalated during the presidency of Donald Trump. From the onset of the pandemic, Trump spewed racist vitriol, spread anti-Asian sentiment, and targeted the Asian community without pause.  He refused to call the coronavirus by its name in an attempt to avoid accountability for the spread of the virus on his watch,” Waters said.

Waters went on to say that Trump “used names like ‘Chinese virus,’ ‘Kung-flu,’ and ‘Wuhan virus,’ arming racists with hateful and painful language that has at times manifested itself in violent behavior against Asian Americans in the United States. Encouraged by Trump, anti-Asian sentiment reached a new level in our communities.”

She said that despite the end of Trump’s presidency, “the effects of his anti-Asian rhetoric, scapegoating, and xenophobia continue to incite harassment, discrimination, and violence against the Asian American community.”

Read More: Louisiana tourists allegedly tried to bribe Hawaii airport screener to avoid COVID regulations

Pelosi joined the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus in response to the rise in hate crimes and urged the importance of documenting the words of attackers.

“We want to document the hate crime. White supremacy is the biggest bucket of concern when it comes to domestic terrorism,” Pelosi said.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month condemning hate crimes against Asian Americans, according to The Huffington Post.

Many have spoken out against the COVID-related hate crimes including actors and producers Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim, who are offering a $25,000 reward for an arrest in the assault against an elderly Asian man in California.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted, “I’m deeply concerned about the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. We must speak out against discrimination of all kinds, reject the ignorant rhetoric driving this wave of violence, and reach out to support our neighbors.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Maxine Waters speaks out amid rising hate crimes against Asian communities appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Bundesliga: Haaland golazo helps Dortmund dominate derby; Bayern falls

    Borussia Dortmund used the Revierderby to get healthy, pummeling last-place Schalke 4-0 to move back into the top four chase.

  • DHEC reports 1,617 new COVID cases and 26 deaths as vaccinations continue to climb

    The total number of vaccine doses administered is more than 750,000.

  • Report: Saints coaching staff shuffle continues, Dan Roushar moving to new role

    The New Orleans Saints are expected to move offensive line coach Dan Roushar back to his role as tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners

    Which of these two industry giants is better for your portfolio? It's not an easy question to answer. Here are some things to consider.

  • Will someone make Jaguars an offer they can’t refuse?

    Last year, the Dolphins tried to move from No. 5 to No. 1, in order to draft quarterback Joe Burrow. Whatever the Dolphins offered (the specifics still aren’t known), the Bengals said no. This year, someone likely will make the Jaguars an offer for the first pick in the draft, in order to take Trevor [more]

  • Kate Hudson Addresses Backlash to Her Film  Music Over Autism Representation: 'We Are Listening'

    "It is an important conversation to have," Kate Hudson said

  • Designer of Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement dress says the outfit sent a 'powerful message'

    Meghan Markle wore a Carolina Herrera dress that was custom-designed for her while she was pregnant with Archie.

  • 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Is Rumored to Have a Girlfriend

    No, we didn't hear this from Lady Whistledown.

  • Rick Wagner turned out to be smart signing by Packers

    Rick Wagner, who signed for just $11 million last March, gave the Packers one solid season at right tackle in 2020. He was released Friday.

  • You Can No Longer Watch 'When Calls the Heart' on Netflix

    Here are the only ways to watch the beloved show now.

  • ‘His teammates love him’: Dell Curry dishes on LaMelo Ball, Hornets

    Ball may only be 28 games into his rookie season, but the Hornets guard has already left quite an impression with his teammates.

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • Clippers back at full strength as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George return against Jazz

    Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum will return to the lineup Friday night in a rematch against the Utah Jazz.

  • Oilers beat Flames 2-1 to open home-and-home series

    Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas scored, Mike Smith made 20 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night to open a home-and-home series. “We’ll take the points any way we can right now,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. The teams will meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.

  • Dr. Roshini Raj: Coronavirus doses will be delayed, but won’t be thrown away

    Internal medicine physician Dr. Roshini Raj provides insight into weather delaying coronavirus vaccine shipments on ‘CAVUTO Live.’

  • Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

    Add Mother Nature to the pile of crises on President Joe Biden's plate. A month into the job and focused on the coronavirus, Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested after winter storms plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze that left millions shivering in homes that lost heat and power, and in many homes, water. The White House announced on Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas, and he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

  • Biden under pressure over goal to reopen a majority of schools within his first 100 days

    President Biden is in a political firestorm over how and when to get more schools open during&nbsp;the coronavirus pandemic, with Republicans painting the president as beholden to teachers’ unions at the expense of American families.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ron Kim, a New York Democrat who's called out Cuomo's nursing home coverup for months, says it's time for the governor to face the music

    The progressive Democrat talked with Insider about fighting for the truth about New York's nursing home deaths, and facing Cuomo's wrath.