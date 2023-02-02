MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023

Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn the conference over to our host Leslie Green of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Leslie Green: Thank you, Diego and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MaxLinear's fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Today's call is being hosted by Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO; and Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. After our prepared comments, we will take questions. Our comments today including forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements relating to our guidance for the first quarter of 2023 including revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rate, GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expenses and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count.

In addition, we will be making forward-looking statements relating to trends, opportunities, and uncertainties in various product and geographic markets including without limitation statements concerning opportunities arising from our broadband, wireless, infrastructure, connectivity, and industrial markets, timing for the launch of our products and opportunities for improved revenue and market share across our target markets. Additionally, we will make forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the pending Silicon Motion transaction and its anticipated timing. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties including risks arising from our purposed merger with Silicon Motion including the anticipated timing of the People's Republic of China State administration for market regulation or SAMR review.

Risk related to increased indebtedness, competition, the impacts of global economic downturn and high inflation, our ability to obtain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology, and a failure to manage our relationships with or negative impacts from third parties. More information on these and other risks is outlined in the risk factor section of our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10 for the year ended December 31st, 2022, which we filed today. Any forward-looking statements are made as of today, and MaxLinear has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The fourth quarter 2022 earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at maxlinear.com. In addition, we report certain historical financial metrics, including gross margins, operating margin, operating expenses and interest and other expense on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

We encourage investors to review the detailed reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP presentations in the press release available on our website. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance for future periods because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project certain future charges, including stock-based compensation and its associated tax effects. Non-GAAP financial measures discussed today are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing this information because management believes it to be useful to investors as it reflects how management measures our business. Lastly, this call is also being webcast and a replay will be available on our website for two weeks.

And now, let me turn the call over to Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear. Kishore?

Kishore Seendripu: Thank you, Leslie and good afternoon everyone. Our Q4 revenue was $290.6 million, up 2% sequentially and 17% year-on-year, capping a major milestone in fiscal year 2022 with record revenues breaking the $1 billion mark and operating cash flow of $389 million. Our Q4 non-GAAP gross margin was 59.6% and non-GAAP operating margin was 32.5% with cash flows from operating activities of $69.4 million. As we look forward, we are energized by the near and long-term drivers of our growth trajectory, spanning fiber broadband access gateways, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless and optical data center and enterprise infrastructure. Entering 2023, we are confident in our ability to outperform our end markets via share gains and expanding silicon content in customer platforms.

Our connectivity business achieved record results with both quarter four quarterly revenue and fiscal 2022 revenue growing nearly 100% year-on-year. Our connectivity growth continues to be fueled by the strong market adoption of our Wi-Fi 6 and 6E access point solutions, increased attach rates in existing customer platforms and a healthy pipeline of new customer design wins. Beyond service provider gateway opportunities are ramping design wins in several third-party standalone routers will further expand and diversify our Wi-Fi revenues. They comprise a new and continuing high volume growth opportunity in 2023. As we look beyond Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, our Wi-Fi 7 standard compliant WAV700 product family is currently sampling and is the industry's first single chip tri-band dual channel Wi-Fi access point solution in the world.

It'll drive increased performance and differentiation, higher detach rates, ASP improvements, and a favorable cost structure versus previous generations and competition. We expect to see WAV700 enabled customer products starting late this year. Turning to broadband. Coming off several strong quarters of growth, in Q4, our revenue declined as expected, even as demand moderates to more normalized levels through an adverse period of digesting excess channel inventory, we believe the market is early in a multi-year upgrade cycle of infrastructure modernization by both operators and carriers to enhance customer experience and enable a variety of new revenue generating services. Market growth in PON is a particular area of strength globally with additional government incentives or fiber upgrades just beginning to rollout later this year.

In this context, we are excited about the solid market traction we have with our industry leading integrated PON and 10 gigabyte fiber processor gateway solution. In 2022, our fiber access revenue increased more than four times from 2021, and we are entering 2023 with strong design win momentum. Importantly in the fiber PON market, we have relatively small market share today and expected continue share gains in the coming years with our unique product and technology differentiation. We currently have multiple customers in North America ramping our products, including a large Tier 1 operator. We are winning designs globally beyond North America, along with significant silicon content expansion from our Wi-Fi, Ethernet, power management, and more.

Moving to infrastructure. Our wireless infrastructure business grew by over 20% this past year, despite acute shortages of substrates and backend capacity, which resulted in minimal shipments in second half 2022 versus demand. However, as we enter Q1, we are excited to see sustained strong demand for our wireless back haul and access products, along with improvements to our supply chain headwinds. Throughout 2023, we see great market traction and are excited about wireless infrastructure growth as we continue to benefit from the expanding rollout of multi-band millimeter wave and microwave back haul 5G platform solutions across several large geographies. These multi-band platforms not only double our content, but also grow our total addressable units.

In high speed optical data inter interconnect, we have a leading strategic position with our second generation and industries only finite CMOS, 400 gigabit and 800 gigabit PAM4 for production ready silicon. We're making good progress in ongoing qualifications and feel confident that our data center revenues will grow meaningfully over the next two years. We are working closely with hyperscale data center enterprise and OEM module customers to support the increasing performance requirements of the industry's transition to 400 gigabit, 800 gigabit and beyond. A strong Q4 performance on our 2022 revenues of $1 billion plus and operating cash flows of $389 million are capstone achievements, which are very -- which we are very proud of. In 2022, we also significantly advanced our technology platform and expanded our product portfolio offerings.

We have conviction in a strong long-term growth, even as we navigate the ongoing macro weakness with extreme discipline. Thanks to our developing technology leadership, accelerating design win momentum, and expanding target markets consisting of Wi-Fi, fiber access, wireless and optical infrastructure. Over the last two years, we have delivered transformative growth and strong financials, balancing discipline expense management, and investments in product innovation. Entering 2023 as a result of our core offering, we are once again uniquely poised to grow MaxLinear its significant profitability levels and increased scale. We are also looking forward to our pending acquisition of Silicon Motion and are excited for the future growth opportunities offer comprehensive combined product portfolio.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Steve Litchfield, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer.

provider, network, datacenter, parallel, net, hardware, business, server, new, internet, tech, hub, broadband, cable, data, cords, port, socket, digital, adapter, rack,

asharkyu/Shutterstock.com

Steve Litchfield: Thanks Kishore. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $290.6 million, up 2% versus Q3 and up 17% year-over-year. Broadband revenue was $99 million down 17% versus Q3 and down 23% year-on-year, and was in line with our expectations entering the quarter. Our connectivity end market had strong growth sequentially in Q4 as a result of solid demand in growing market opportunity. Connectivity revenue in the quarter was $105 million up 27% sequentially and up 99% year-on-year. Our infrastructure end market had revenue of $32 million down 11% versus the prior quarter and flat year-on-year. Infrastructure performance was in line with our expectations as a result of ongoing supply constraints in substrates throughout 2022.

Lastly, our industrial and multi-market revenue was $55 million in Q4, a 16% sequential increase and an increase of 62% year-on-year. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for the fourth quarter were approximately 56.2% and 59.6% of revenue. The delta between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins in the fourth quarter were primarily driven by $9.3 million of acquisition related intangible asset amortization. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a mix shift of end market revenues in the quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP operating expenses were $122.2 million, including stock-based compensation and performance-based equity accruals of $35.3 million combined. Acquisition and integration cost of $1.1 million and amortization of purchase intangible assets of $1.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.5 million down $1.9 million versus Q3. Non-GAAP operating margins for Q2 2022 was 32.5%. GAAP interest and other expense during the quarter was $0.5 million and non-GAAP interest and other expense was $0.4 million. In Q4 cash flow generated from operating activities was $69.4 million. While cash flow generated for the year increased more than 2x compared with 2021. During Q4, we made a $50 million prepayment against our long-term debt position, which is at approximately $120 million today and continued to make debt prepayment of priority. We exited Q4 of 2022 with $207 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. Our day sales outstanding for the fourth quarter was approximately 54 days down slightly from 57 days in Q3.

Our gross inventory turns were 2.6 times essentially flat with the previous quarter. This concludes the discussion of our Q4 financial results. Before we go to guidance, I want to give you an update on the status of our pending acquisition of Silicon Motion. We continue to progress with the SAMR approval process and remain optimistic for a mid 2023 close. We have fully committed financing for the transaction and have actively working to optimize the debt structure to lower our expected cost to capital. We are excited about the opportunities for our combined business and looking forward to bringing our two technology focused cultures together soon. With that, let's turn to our guidance for Q1, 2023. We currently expect revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to be between $240 million and $260 million.

Looking at Q1 by end market, we expect broadband revenue to be down quarter-over-quarter. Connectivity is expected to be down versus Q4, primarily driven by the timing of Wi-Fi shipments between Q4 and Q1. In infrastructure, we are expecting revenue to increase compared with Q4 as substrate supply constraints continue to ease. Lastly, we expect our industrial multi markets revenue to be down quarter-over-quarter. We expect first quarter GAAP gross profit margin to be approximately 55% to 58% and non-GAAP gross profit margin to be in the range of 59% and 62% of revenue. Gross margins being driven by a combination of near-term product, customer and end market mix. We expect Q1, 2023 GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $114 million to $120 million.

We expect Q1, 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $80 million to $86 million. We expect our Q1 GAAP tax rate to be approximately 25% and non-GAAP tax rate to be roughly 10%. We expect our Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense to be roughly $4 million, and we expect our Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share count of $81 million to $83 million. In closing, we are navigating a dynamic environment in Q1, but solid execution and innovative product offerings are enabling us to maximize strategic business opportunities with continued success. As we enter 2023, we're energized by our traction and Wi-Fi, fiber broadband access gateways, and wireless infrastructure where our growth drivers are less dependent on macro conditions.

As always, we will continue to focus on operational efficiencies, physical discipline, and shareholder value as we optimize for today and plan for an exciting future. With that, we'd like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

See also 25 Least Developed Countries in Europe and Top 20 Financial Cities in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.