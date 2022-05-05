MaxLinear to Buy Chipmaker Silicon Motion in $3.8 Billion Deal

Liana Baker, Manuel Baigorri and Ed Hammond
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- MaxLinear Inc., a maker of chips for broadband communications, agreed to acquire Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the Taiwanese semiconductor firm at $3.8 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Carlsbad, California-based MaxLinear is offering the equivalent of $114.34 for each of Silicon Motion’s American depositary shares, the companies said in a statement Thursday. The proposal includes $93.54 in cash and 0.388 MaxLinear shares. Bloomberg News reported earlier that MaxLinear was in talks to acquire the company.

The bid represents a 48% premium to Silicon Motion’s closing price on April 22, the last trading day before Bloomberg News first reported the company was exploring a sale. The deal will create a company valued at about $8 billion including debt, according to the statement.

Silicon Motion’s American depositary shares jumped as much as 30% in pre-market trading Thursday in New York. They were up 17% to $94.83 at 2:24 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $3.3 billion.

MaxLinear’s shares were down 22% to $41.61 for their biggest drop since March 2020. The plunge was part of the larger market decline in which the Nasdaq fell 5%.

Silicon Motion makes NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It also supplies data center and specialized industrial and automotive solid-state drives. The company had also attracted interest from Taiwan-based MediaTek Inc., people with knowledge of the matter have said.

The acquisition will be the largest to date for MaxLinear, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. MaxLinear shareholders will own about 86% of the combined company, it said in the statement. The deal is expected to close by the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory clearance and approval of Silicon Motion investors.

The transaction will generate annual run-rate synergies of about $100 million within 18 months after closing and provide an immediate material boost to MaxLinear’s earnings per share and cash flow, according to the statement.

Bank of Montreal was exclusive financial adviser to MaxLinear, while Wells Fargo & Co. is providing committed debt financing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acted as exclusive financial adviser to Silicon Motion.

(Updates with share prices starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker MaxLinear To Buy Silicon Motion For $3.8 Billion

    Chipmaker MaxLinear on Thursday announced plans to buy Silicon Motion in a cash and stock deal worth $3.8 billion.

  • Silicon Motion Technology Stock Soars After $3.8 Billion MaxLinear Deal

    Shares of Silicon Motion Technology soared more than 22% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Taiwan-based semiconductor company agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear in a $3.8 billion cash-and-stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, U.S. chip maker MaxLinear (ticker: MXL) will pay $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of its shares for each Silicon Motion American depositary share outstanding, valuing the ADS at $114.34. Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) stock jumped 22.2% to $99.14 Thursday.

  • Wheat Jumps Most in Three Weeks as India Weighs Export Limits

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat gained the most in more than three weeks as India considers restricting shipments of the crucial grain, a move that would further pressure supplies at a time when the world is increasingly nervous about an unfolding food crisis.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should

  • Stock Market Plunges, Erasing Prior Day's Gains As Benchmark Yield Tops 3%

    The bullish sentiment of Wednesday's session was nowhere to be found Thursday, as the stock market sold off heavily while the benchmark Treasury yield topped 3%. Indexes gave back most of the prior day's big gains.

  • Good Times Are Ahead for Lithium Miners as Prices Continue to Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Good times are ahead for producers of lithium, the battery material that’s key to the electrification of transportation. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Albemarle Corp., the world’

  • Powell Vows to Cool Prices With Hikes That Risk Economy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policy makers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation, acknowledging this could cause “some pain” as the U.S. central bank deployed its most powerful policy tightening in decades.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansStocks Crater in Sharp Turnabout After Fed Rally: Markets WrapFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood S

  • Bonds Are Starting to Look Attractive. Investors Should Be Careful in Chasing Yield.

    Investment-grade corporates are yielding in the 4.5% neighborhood and even around 5% with longer maturities. Muni yields have also proved attractive.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo

  • Didi Leads Slump in U.S.-Listed Chinese Shares Amid SEC Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. led a drop in U.S.-listed Chinese internet stocks after news of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the ride-hailing company’s 2021 debut in New York added to investor concerns around the sector.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansStocks Crater in Sharp Turnabout After Fed Rally: Markets WrapFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passiv

  • MaxLinear to buy Silicon Motion in a cash and stock deal valued at about $4 billion

    Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 10.8% in premarket trading Thursday, prior to a trading halt, after the Hong Kong-based semiconductor company agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear Inc. in a cash and stock deal that values Silicon Motion at about $4 billion. MaxLinear's stock was also halted for news. Under terms of the deal, MaxLinear will pay $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of its shares for each Silicon Motion American depositary share outstanding, which values the ADS at $114.34, or a

  • Defense leaders say Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine

    The U.S. has learned a great deal about Russian military shortfalls and capabilities in the first two months of the war in Ukraine, top Pentagon leaders told Congress Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that if Congress approves funding, the most critical things that Ukraine needs are anti-tank, anti-aircraft and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. Milley added that with the fighting now concentrated in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian forces also need more tanks and other mechanized vehicles, which the U.S. and other nations are providing.

  • Ukraine says it is 'ready' if Belarus joins Russian war effort

    Kyiv will be ready if Belarus's armed forces join Russia's war effort in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Service said on Wednesday. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said its military had begun large-scale drills on Wednesday to test their combat readiness and that they posed no threat to its neighbours. "We do not rule out that the Russian Federation could at some point use the territory of Belarus, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, against Ukraine," said Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Service.

  • Sibanye Says Unions Using Gold Strike to Leverage Platinum Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. said the almost two-month long strike at its South African gold mines is being used as leverage by labor unions for upcoming wage negotiations at its platinum operations.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K.,

  • Spirit AeroSystems pumps the brakes on 737 MAX momentum

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. on Wednesday said it has recently reached the production rate of 31 aircraft per month on the Boeing Co. 737 MAX. “We did expect a rate increase in the fourth quarter, but we don’t expect that now,” Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday on an analysts call following the company’s first-quarter earnings. The Boeing (NYSE: BA) narrow-body jet remains Spirit’s largest individual program and the one that also drives the most work for other local suppliers.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • How to invest now as your 401(k) tanks — according to a top money manager

    Growth stocks typically mean those that are expensive in relation to current earnings and dividends, but which the stock market bids up based on future prospects. “It’s called Equity Dislocation because what we’re trying to do is make money for clients off of the dislocation we see among value stocks and growth stocks, around the world,” says Inker. Inker thinks value is going to beat growth by a good margin in the years ahead.

  • Elon Musk and Cathie Wood agree that passive management's takeover of the investing world has gone too far — and has prevented investors from reaping big gains

    Since inception, Ark's flagship ETF has returned 182%, while the lower-cost passive Nasdaq 100 ETF enjoyed gains of 245% over the same time-period.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.