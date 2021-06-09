Maxton man gets 11 years in prison for possessing firearm as a convicted felon

Jun. 9—NEW BERN — A Maxton man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Jonathan Wayne Clark, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. On Dec. 9, 2020, Clark pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, on July 20, 2019, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting that occurred at a party in Red Springs. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased victim. During the processing of the crime scene, law enforcement located .40-caliber and 7.62-caliber spent shell casings and a Glock 23, .40-caliber pistol. A witness told investigators she saw an Indian male covered in tattoos shoot a firearm. Further investigation revealed that Clark attended the party and possessed a Draco AK-47 style pistol. While at the party, a fight broke out among attendees and guns were drawn.

Investigators interviewed Clark, and he admitted to possessing the Draco AK-47 style pistol and shooting it into the air during the altercation. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office examined the shell casings and determined that the recovered Draco AK-47 style pistol fired the rounds. During the interview, Clark also admitted to being a gang member and associated with the Folk Nation. He acknowledged that he was a convicted felon and previously served multiple years in prison. Clark also admitted to possessing two additional guns on prior occasions.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhoades prosecuted the case.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the sentencing announcement.