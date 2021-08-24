Maxton police offer reward for arrest in Saturday shooting

Aug. 24—MAXTON — Police here are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Maxton man wanted in relation to a Saturday shooting that sent one man to the hospital with injuries thought not to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for Tyquan Pipkin, who is believed to have been involved in the shooting, according to the Maxton Police Department. The amount of the reward was not disclosed by the police department.

Pipkin is wanted on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, discharging a firearm inside city limits, and armed to the terror of the public, according to Maxton Chief of Police Na'Shayla Nelson.

Maxton police officers responded Saturday to a report of a person shot on the 100 block of Malloy Street, according to the MPD. The male victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Pipkin is described as an African American male, about 20 years old, with brown eyes and black hair. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the police department.

"Do not attempt to apprehend Pipkin, call your nearest law enforcement agency or dial 911," a police department statement reads in part.

Anyone with information concerning Pipkin's whereabouts, or other crime in the Town of Maxton, can call the department's nonemergency number at 910-844-5667.