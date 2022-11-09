Maxwell Frost, 25, secures House seat, becoming first Gen Z member of Congress

Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress.

A former March for Our Lives and ACLU activist, Frost, 25, won his election bid against Republican Army veteran Calvin Wimbish to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District, which includes the Orlando area. He received more than 58% of vote with more than 98% of all ballots counted.

The seat became open when Democrat Val Demings decided to run for Senate against Republican Marco Rubio.

"WE WON!!!! History was made tonight," Frost wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."

Endorsed by big progressive names like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, along with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Frost just qualifies for the age requirement to serve in the U.S. House. Twenty-five is the youngest age permissible by the Constitution to hold a seat in the U.S. House.

This year's midterms mark the first election in which Gen Z members can run for congressional office. The Pew Research Center considers anyone born between 1997 and 2012 to be Gen Z.

