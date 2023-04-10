Maxwell Frost garners Orlando mayor’s support for his bill to create federal gun violence office

In the hours before a news conference by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost to promote a bill to centralize how the U.S. responds to gun violence, a spate of gunfire in Orlando and in Louisville highlighted the urgency of the issue.

Six were killed — including three children — in two separate Orlando shootings Sunday, while at least four were killed at a Louisville Bank Monday morning.

It’s a reflection of a statistic that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares: 321 people are shot every day in America.

“Daily problems require daily solutions, and believe it or not, the federal government does not have one singular federal office that works to end gun violence on a daily basis,” Frost said on the steps in front of City Hall.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and State Attorney Monique Worrell agreed that the office was a necessity to confront gun violence, now the leading cause of death of children and teens.

Such an office would be created in bills filed by Frost, D-Orlando, and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut.

“We should never accept this as our country’s new normal,” Dyer said. “Preventing acts of gun violence should be a priority for Congress and that’s why we support the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”

The bill marks Frost’s first since winning election last year, and would centralize the government’s response to gun violence into one office in the Department of Justice. Now, that response is spread across several offices and agencies. He said he envisions it reporting data and offering policy recommendations to Congress and the president.

However, as a Democrat in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, it faces a cloudy future without support from across the aisle.

“There are a lot of Republicans in the house that I think want to do something on this issue,” he said.

In speaking to people who oppose his proposal, Frost noted it wasn’t a “gun-grabbing” effort, and hoped it would win some Republican support.

The previously scheduled news conference came after the city was struck by shootings over the weekend, in which six people were killed, three of them children.

In a domestic violence shooting in Parramore early Sunday, a shooter killed three, including two children. Cameron Bouie, 7; Damionna Reed, 13; and Carole Fulmore, 69; were killed, police said.

The shooter was killed by police after they said he fired at officers.

Then Sunday evening, police responded to a shooting at Poppy Park, where three people were killed, including a teen, and two more were injured at what Dyer said was a community Easter gathering. Police said the victims were Jamal Watson, 38; Patriza Deterville, 33; and Tristan Morgan, 17. Another victim is in critical condition, while a fifth had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Monday morning, police in Louisville said at least four people were dead and eight were injured following a mass shooting at a bank.

The proposal also is backed by family members of T’Yonna Major, a 9-year-old who was killed in February after she and her mother were shot in their home. Several families wore pink shirts reading “Yaya Strong” in memory of and using a nickname for the girl who dreamed of being an Olympic gymnast.

In pledging support for the bill, they said they’ve started a nonprofit to combat gun violence and address factors like hunger and homelessness in vulnerable communities, like Pine Hills.

“Common sense gun laws are not an attack on the second amendment — it’s common sense,” said Dom Major, an uncle of T’Yonna.

