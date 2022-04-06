Maxwell man arrested for stolen gun, child porn

Apr. 6—One person was arrested in Maxwell in connection to several stolen guns, child pornography and other suspicious items.

For more than a month, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a shooting of an inhabited dwelling that occurred on Jan. 31 near the 100 block of Oak Street in Maxwell. This investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of North California Street in Maxwell on Feb. 24.

While executing the search warrant, the Colusa County Sheriff's Special Operations and Response Team (SOAR) located several items of interest, including a stolen short barreled rifle, two stolen handguns with altered serial numbers, several bags of ammunition and a cell phone.

According to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the guns that were recovered during the search warrant are suspected to be stolen from a theft that occurred in Williams.

Martin Torres Mendez, 24, of Maxwell, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, altering serial numbers on two firearms, possession of a short barreled rifle and possession of stolen firearms.

Another search warrant was later conducted on Mendez's cell phone and investigators allegedly located several images of suspected child pornography, according to the release.

Two additional search warrants were conducted at the residence in the 400 block of North California Street and the 400 block of Old Highway 99 in Maxwell on March 30, where a hard drive, two laptops, several USB's and several micro SD cards were taken into evidence.

Colusa County Sheriff's Office officials said this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or questions about the investigation is asked to call the Colusa County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at 530-458-0200.