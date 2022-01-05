Maxwell seeks new trial after juror says he was sex abuse victim and urged jury to convict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Wieder, Julie K. Brown
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is calling for a new trial after one of the jurors who convicted her last week of five of six counts related to child sex trafficking told reporters that he was a victim of sexual abuse and had convinced other jurors to convict Maxwell.

Earlier, federal prosecutors who had presided over the case, had asked U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan to conduct an inquiry into the juror’s statements and hold a hearing in a month. They also asked that the court ask the juror if he would like the court to appoint him a lawyer.

In a subsequent letter, another member of Maxwell’s legal team requested that Nathan call for a new trial “without any evidentiary hearing,” writing that they believed the statements by the juror, the questionnaire and “other non-controverted facts,” should be deemed sufficient basis for a new trial.

“It is clear to Ms. Maxwell that based on this record alone a new trial is required,” wrote attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca.

In an order, Nathan reserved judgment on whether she believed an inquiry into the juror’s behavior was necessary, but directed Maxwell’s team to submit a motion requesting a new trial in two weeks, with responses by each side to follow. She also granted prosecutors’ request to offer the juror a court-appointed lawyer.

At issue is whether the juror had indicated that he was a victim of sexual abuse, as all potential jurors were asked on their juror questionnaire, under the penalty of perjury. During the jury selection process, prosecutors and defense attorneys can request to remove potential jurors that they believe would be biased.

The juror, who asked to be identified by his first and middle names Scotty David, first spoke with the Independent newspaper and later told Reuters that he “flew through” the juror questionnaire and did not recall any follow-up questions about sexual abuse during the process known as voir-dire where jurors are questioned about their answers, but that he would have answered honestly about his experiences.

A second juror later told the New York Times that the juror had also been a victim of sexual abuse.

Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell wrote, in a heavily redacted letter, that the revelation by the first juror “presents incontrovertible grounds for a new trial.”

Legal experts say not necessarily.

David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, said that it depends on what the juror answered on his questionnaire and what his intentions were and, if he did not indicate that he had been a victim of sexual abuse, whether the omission was intentional.

“This is not the smoking gun, the shot to the center of the bullseye that everyone thinks it is,” he said.

Jurors were asked on the questionnaire, “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

If the juror had checked that he had been a victim and was selected as a juror anyway, Weinstein said he doesn’t believe Maxwell would have much of a case for requesting a new trial or getting the verdict thrown out on appeal. Prior experiences don’t automatically disqualify jurors.

However, if he did not indicate that he had been a victim of abuse, it would come down to a question of whether or not he had deliberately withheld the information. If the omission was inadvertent, Weinstein said he thought Maxwell’s team would still face an uphill battle to get the verdict thrown out. If it was deliberate, however, he thinks it will likely lead to a new trial.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her family and legal team indicated that they were already at work on an appeal of the conviction before the juror’s revelations.

If the verdict is upheld, Maxwell faces the prospect of decades in prison. Prosecutors said that she had recruited four girls — two as young as 14 — to be sexually abused by her then-boyfriend, the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s many victims had expressed frustration after the multi-millionaire financial adviser died in federal custody in August 2019, in what has been ruled a suicide. He had been arrested on sex trafficking charges the month before after prosecutors re-examined his alleged crimes following a 2018 Miami Herald investigation Perversion of Justice into the remarkably lenient plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors in Florida a decade earlier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial: Silicon Valley watches next steps in high-profile case

    Experts say the fraud charges could open up tech industry to further scrutiny, making startups tread more carefully Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on Monday of fraud, concluding a high-profile trial that captivated Silicon Valley and chronicled the missteps of the now-defunct blood testing startup. After seven days of deliberation, the jury in San Jose, California, convicted Holmes on four charges: one count of conspiracy to defraud investors, and three counts of wire fraud a

  • Brazilians favor COVID-19 vaccinating of children, oppose need for prescription - hearing

    Brazil's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that most participants in a public hearing on vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19 disagreed with the need for a doctor's prescription, but it will still recommend it. The government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic, has opposed the vaccination of children, even though Brazil's health regulator Anvisa has authorized the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after juror's sexual abuse claim -lawyer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last week of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, deserves a new trial, her lawyer said on Wednesday after a juror told media including Reuters that he had been a victim of sexual abuse. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over Maxwell's trial, the lawyer, Christian Everdell, said there were "incontrovertible grounds" for Maxwell to get a new trial, to serve the interest of justice. He called the matter "an issue of pressing importance," saying disclosures by the juror "influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms. Maxwell."

  • $6 million in COVID loans went to ex-Liberian official living in Georgia, feds say

    The 49-year-old is accused of sending some of the money back to Liberia.

  • Prince Andrew's Motion To Dismiss Virginia Giuffre Sex Abuse Lawsuit Faces Skepticism

    A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince two decades ago sexually assaulted a 17-year-old American who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew's way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said

  • After Successful COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech Come Together For mRNA-Based Shingles Vaccine

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced a new research, development, and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles. The agreement marks the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field, following influenza and COVID-19 vaccine collaborations initiated in 2018 and 2020. respectively. The parties will share development costs. Clinical trials are planned to start in

  • Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror's sex abuse

    Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defense lawyers said Wednesday. The lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan that “based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing.” The judge late Wednesday set a schedule for the defense to ask for a new trial, saying it should make the request by Jan. 19, with prosecutors replying by Feb. 2.

  • After 36 games, Tom Brady’s already the best QB in Bucs history

    While he has spent more than two decades embedding his name on virtually every significant NFL quarterback record, Tom Brady has needed only 36 games to re-write Buccaneer annals. In less than 22 months, the future Hall of Famer has compiled an air-tight case as the best quarterback in franchise history. The numbers, not to mention that glistening Lombardi Trophy, bear it out. So what if the ...

  • Which NBA superstar's return means more: Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson

    Sports Seriously: Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt discuss whether Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson will mean more for his team's NBA championship run.

  • Sharks' Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton questionable vs. Sabres due to injuries

    Erik Karlsson and Jake Middleton are questionable for Thursday nights tilt against the Buffalo Sabres after suffering upper-body injuries.

  • A Tesla Model S Went 752 Miles with a Prototype Battery from a Startup

    This 'proof of concept' was meant to show that very long-range, environmentally sustainable battery packs can exist—and ONE, Inc., is about to start building one.

  • Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

    Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

  • Major highway projects are ramping up in Arizona. Here's what to expect in 2022

    From Interstate 17 to the Broadway Curve, highway projects will ramp up across Arizona in 2022 that aim to cut travel times and decrease congestion.

  • Storm watch: 4 to 6 inches of snow likely Friday, heavy during morning commute

    Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.

  • Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

    Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about double that of most existing electric vehicles — by late 2023, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE’s founder and chief executive. “We plan to build (batteries) in North America, and believe it can be done economically,” Ijaz said in an interview.

  • A Texas high school athlete was brutally beaten at a party with friends. Now his family is suing over a dozen of his classmates and their parents for $50 million in damages.

    Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.

  • Dad of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Admitted to ‘Bashing’ Her, Cops Say

    NH AGThe father of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old who was reported missing two years after she was last seen in New Hampshire, has been arrested in the latest twist in the investigation. Adam Montgomery, 31, was booked Tuesday evening on an array of charges, including felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, Harmony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said. Prosecutors have also charged Montgomery with one misdemeanor charge of interference wi

  • Death penalty sought in hotel killing of officer "pleading for her life"

    Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan likely shot and killed Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon as she begged for her life.

  • Man Indicted For 2010 Murder Of Former Girlfriend's 13-Year-Old Daughter

    A Texas man has been indicted for the 2010 murder of his former live-in girlfriend’s daughter as prosecutors reveal for the first time how she was killed. A grand jury in Mitchell County indicted Shawn C. Adkins, 35, last week on one count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of Colorado City girl Hailey Dunn, 13, local outlet KTAB-TV reports. In court documents obtained by KTAB, prosecutors allege that Adkins killed the eighth-grader by striking her in the head with a

  • Dad faces assault charge in fight with ref at son’s basketball game, Washington cops say

    He shoved the 72-year-old man to the floor from behind, breaking his nose and cheek, deputies said.