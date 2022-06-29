Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls (June 28)
Mayfield, speaking at his football camp near the University of Oklahoma’s campus on Tuesday, didn’t entirely close the door on stepping in if needed. “No, I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. The Browns made a major trade for Watson in March and then signed him to a record-setting $230 million contract.
A man is severely hurt after a Saturday night shooting in Hickory Hill.
At-home hair color has come a long way since the days of accidentally dyeing our strands orange before the winter formal. Between a much wider shade range to custom kits, there are plenty of user-friendly...
The stars were out in full force at the 2022 BET Awards, billed as "culture's biggest night." Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson returned for a second time to host the 22nd annual awards show, which aired Sunday on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The night was filled with epic performances, memorable acceptance speeches and an exciting tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who received the lifetime achievement award.
The BET Awards were filled with amazing performances and moments. Jack Harlow and Brandy, Mariah Carey and Big Latto gave us the collabs we needed and Diddy finally got his flowers.
LIV Golf reportedly has continued its signing spree with three new names for this week's Portland event.
Footage captured while filming the 2008 drama will go into the updated, expanded version, premiering on Hulu and Disney+. Baz Luhrmann’s Australia to Be Expanded into Six-Part Limited Series Faraway Downs Abby Jones
The three-bedroom home offers upscale contemporary interiors and access to a range of lavish amenities.
John Lynch spoke about what he learned from the Patriots.
The post-show place to be was the Los Angeles hotspot Craig's for stars like Lizzo and Bruno Mars
Jeann Lugo is accused of punching Jennifer Rourke, a candidate for state Senate, at an abortion-rights protest hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
CHP says three other cars crashed, as the drivers tried to avoid the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.
“Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared,” the National Weather Service said.
Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to two decades behind bars for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Her attorney plans to appeal the judge's decision. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
Six-time champion Djokovic wins 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Kwon Soon-woo Beaten Briton Jodie Burrage aids unwell ball boy with Percy Pigs as Cameron Norrie wins in straight sets
It can reduce visibility to zero, experts say.
Browns shouldn't give up season if Deshaun Watson can't play. Baker Mayfield has shown he can win there, and doing it again would appeal to suitors.
0.7 hp has never sounded so good.
(Reuters) -A fourth person has died after an Amtrak train carrying about 275 passengers and a dozen crew hit a dump truck at a railroad crossing on Monday and derailed, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Tuesday. The fourth victim was a passenger aboard the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, about 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed, Amtrak officials said, leaving all but one car lying on its side along the track surrounded by grass and farmland.
The Spanish royal welcomed U.S. first lady Jill Biden to the country.