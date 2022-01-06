Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

FILE - The main jury panel sits in the jury box waiting to be dismissed after deliberating during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in New York. Prosecutors on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, urged the judge who presided over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to conduct an inquiry into a juror’s reported claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse. ​ (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer, the trial judge said Thursday.

The unidentified juror's public interviews led defense lawyers in the case to say they will request a new trial. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked them to do so by Jan. 19.

In an order Thursday, Nathan said the juror's retained lawyer, Todd Spodek, had informed her that the juror did not want the court to appoint a lawyer for him as she had offered. Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The revelations by the juror in interviews published by The Independent and the Daily Mail on Tuesday and Wednesday threatened to upend the guilty verdicts returned against Maxwell last week on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, among others.

In the interviews, the juror said he revealed to other jurors during weeklong deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child, and he said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim's imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn't mean it didn't happen.

Memories and how they relate to sexual abuse victims were a contentious point among attorneys during the trial as each side summoned a memory expert to testify.

During deliberations, the jury requested transcripts of the testimony by the defense's memory expert, who said memories can be corroded over time by outside influences and general decay.

In the end, the jurors concluded unanimously that Maxwell, 60, was guilty of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

No sentencing date was set.

Epstein, 66, took his own life at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury selection upcoming in deadly Penns Valley crash that happened nearly two years ago

    If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least three years in state prison.

  • Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

    New data from the music industry confirms what a lot of people long suspected — 2021 was a very good year for Morgan Wallen, Adele and vinyl. MRC Data's year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard, showed that Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year. Other top albums in 2021 include Olivia Rodrigo's “SOUR,” Pop Smoke's “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" and Doja Cat's “Planet Her.”

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to seek new trial after juror's sexual abuse claim -lawyer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last week of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, deserves a new trial, her lawyer said on Wednesday after a juror told media including Reuters that he had been a victim of sexual abuse. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over Maxwell's trial, the lawyer, Christian Everdell, said there were "incontrovertible grounds" for Maxwell to get a new trial, to serve the interest of justice. He called the matter "an issue of pressing importance," saying disclosures by the juror "influenced the deliberations and convinced other members of the jury to convict Ms. Maxwell."

  • 3-year-old Sanford girl found safe as father charged with murder for her mother’s death

    Police found Riley Bockes and her father at 9 p.m. in Tennessee. He is charged with killing her mother.

  • Feds want marathon bomber's COVID payment to go to victims

    Federal prosecutors want convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to use a $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payment he received as well as other money held in his inmate trust account to help pay the millions of dollars he was ordered to pay his victims. In a filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston asked a judge to order the federal Bureau of Prisons to turn the money over to the Clerk of the Court “as payment towards his outstanding criminal monetary penalties, including unpaid special assessment and restitution." In addition to the stimulus payment, Tsarnaev, who's being held at a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, has received money from dozens of sources during his incarceration, including the federal public defender's office and regular payments from individuals living in Indiana, New Jersey and Maryland, according to the filing by acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Nathaniel Mendell.

  • Meet the police dogs sniffing out COVID-19 at Massachusetts schools

    In 2021, Huntah and Duke became the first law enforcement K9s in the country trained to detect the virus.

  • Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror's sex abuse

    Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defense lawyers said Wednesday. The lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan that “based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing.” The judge late Wednesday set a schedule for the defense to ask for a new trial, saying it should make the request by Jan. 19, with prosecutors replying by Feb. 2.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers call for a retrial following juror’s interview

    Maxwell’s legal team says they believe a new trial is warranted following revelations about juror Ghislaine Maxwell in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell have called for a retrial after a juror said in recent post-trial media interviews that he was a victim of sexual abuse. Maxwell was found guilty on 29 December of five counts for facilitating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14. Prosecutors have also

  • Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

    Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor. Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days before Cuomo's scheduled arraignment. Trexler notified prosecution and defense lawyers Thursday that they will be required to appear virtually, along with Cuomo.

  • Oregon Ducks hire defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi on 3-year, $5.1 million contract

    The Oregon Ducks have hired defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi on a 3-year, $5.1 million contract with incentives.

  • Abducted North Carolina 3-year-old found in Tennessee with father accused of killing wife

    The man ran with his daughter after authorities found his vehicle, but she was soon rescued and he arrested.

  • Lubbock man who sexually abused Georgia teen sentenced to 30 years in prison

    U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix on Dec. 16 handed down the maximum sentence to Robert Fyke.

  • Some Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -During jury deliberations after the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, some jurors initially doubted the accounts of two of her accusers, one member of the jury said on Tuesday night. This juror, who asked to be identified only by his first and middle names, said some of the jurors had issues with the credibility of witnesses known as Jane and Carolyn, two of the four women who testified that Maxwell set them up with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein as teenagers. "When I shared that, they were able to sort of come around on, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse," Scotty David, a 35-year-old Manhattan resident, told Reuters in a phone interview.

  • Prince Andrew has 'blown his opportunity' as judge prepares to rule on sex case

    Mark Stephens, head of media litigation at UK law firm Howard Kennedy, said that Prince Andrew's lawyer had been 'appalling' in the way he conducted the case.

  • Inside the messy effort to compensate 225 Jeffrey Epstein accusers

    The Epstein Victims' Compensation Program had to assign a dollar value for 225 women who say the financier sexually abused them.

  • Positive developments and human challenges in 2022

    Fear remains an infectious public menace

  • Podcast: The next pandemic is already lurking

    The virus that will cause the next pandemic is probably already out there. Here's how humanity is raising — and working to lower — the risk of someone catching it.

  • Meet Bob, a cute little dishwasher that saves water and zaps bacteria

    Daan Tech is a startup we found at CES 2022 that is taking a fresh new look at tech aimed specifically at small households of one or two people. Daan Tech's Bob Global fits the bill; it's ultra-compact and perfect for apartment dwellers, as it doesn't have to be plumbed in. It comes with a built-in one-gallon integrated water tank, and the company claims it uses only a fifth of the water that regular hand-washing does.

  • George Floyd's 4-year-old niece shot on New Year's Day

    The girl's father said she was sleeping when the shooting occurred: "My daughter jumped up and said, 'Daddy, I've been hit.'"

  • Lawmakers discuss changes to Electoral Count Act after Jan. 6

    Lawmakers are quietly discussing trying to make changes to the formal counting of the Electoral College results, a year after dozens of Republicans, with then-President Trump's backing, challenged the outcome of the 2020 election in key states. Talks of making changes to the Electoral Count Act - an 1887 law that lays out how Congress formally counts the Electoral College vote, as they did on Jan. 6 - are still in the early stages. But there are...