Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm offers something for everyone in October

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is in the middle of its Fall Days, featuring its giant corn maze with more than 30 attractions for the whole family and new menu items. The farm is open every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October before it takes a short hiatus for its Christmas event.

Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, spoke about what new family offerings he has in store for visitors. According to Borger, all of the animal areas have been improved with new buildings and more opportunities for all to try their hand at feeding the many animals on display, including a new Angora Goat.

Borger said that this year, he brought back the Sasquatch Paintball shooting gallery, where attendees can show off their marksmanship skills on targets that sometimes include a live moving Sasquatch. Every Saturday in October will feature fireworks, as well as a daily bombardment of sweets from the candy cannon.

The design of this year’s maze and many of the decorated bales of hay are dedicated to first responders. Upcoming special events will include a Solar Eclipse viewing Saturday morning; a concert featuring the Prairie Dogs on Oct. 21; Crimestoppers will issue kid ID cards Oct 22; and on Oct. 28, the farm will feature helicopter rides for $60, which includes the price of admission.

Also featured this year for frequent visitors of the farm is the Max pass, which for one price will allow those visitors to come as often as they like for the Fall Days and Maxwell’s Magical Christmas.

“Seeing the joy on families’ faces as they enjoy the day together makes this all worth it,” Borger said. “We try to do something new every year, so that it never is the same exact experience for all.”

For more information and pricing go to https://www.maxwellspumpkinfarm.com/fall .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm open for fall season in south Amarillo