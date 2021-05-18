May 18 police reports

May 18—Arrests

—Keith Williams, 25, Hurlburt Field, Florida; rape, electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)

—Jamie Christian, 64, Fulton, Mississippi; possession of amphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)

—Seth Bond, 40, Morgan County; breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, escape and six misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,900. (Morgan sheriff)

—Todd Shoulders, 47, Decatur; throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)

—Rodney Wiggins, 34, Decatur; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)

—Stephanie Proctor, 24, Decatur; violation of sex offender reporting and registration requirements; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)

—Jamaika Rutledge, 27, Foley; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)

—Jerome Hines, 28, Foley; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff).

—Rita Wilson, 55, Foley; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)

—Devon White, 26, Decatur; possession of amphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)

—Jeremy Brazier, 28, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)

—Leighton Dylan Gamble, 49, 9783 Settle Road, Tanner; ex-felon in possession of a firearm and four misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,750. (Limestone sheriff)

—Christopher Shalon Redus, 39, 901 E. Strain Road, Athens; felony DUI; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)

—Leah Jeanne Garner, 30, 18414 Alabama 99, Athens; first-degree theft and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Limestone sheriff)

Story continues

—Christopher Daniel Draper, 36, 16609 Blackburn Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,250. (Limestone sheriff)

—Amber Marie Duncan, 22, 14757 Chris Way, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)

—Rebecca Lynn Welch, 24, 969 Riverfront Road, Rogersville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)

—Ashley Nichole Shelnutt, 39, 15413 Zehner Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.