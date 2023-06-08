May 2023 Monongalia County indictments

Jun. 7—The following were indicted in Monongalia County May 10 — 12, 2023:

— Youst, Trevor, possession with intent to distribute marijuana — Howard, Tevin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Hudson, Ashley, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Morris, Lamont, driving while license suspended or revoked for DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense — Franks, Brandon, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing while under the influence, DUI — Moats, Jesse Lee, obtaining money by false pretenses — Spinelli, Brandon, distributing /exhibiting material depicting minors — Hines, Melissa, grand larceny — Dawson, Charles, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent offense, assault, brandishing — Moore, Raven, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Burke, Brandon, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, obstruction, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine — Shaffer, Paul, illegal possession of a firearm, petit larceny — Bena, Kayla, gross child neglect with injury — Gooden, Michael, strangulation, battery, domestic assault — 2nd offense, destruction of property — Perry, Nathan, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent offense — Cross, Matthew, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense — Barbee, Daiquan, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, fleeing from law enforcement — Nabors, John, strangulation — Workman, Charles, obtaining money by false pretenses — Blass, Eric, seven counts forgery, seven counts uttering — McHenry, Michael, robbery — first degree, two counts conspiracy, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement — Deberry, Garrett, robbery — first degree, two counts conspiracy, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement — Moats, Brandon, domestic battery — 2nd offense, strangulation, attempted sexual assault, sexual assault — Ruiz, Anthony Robert, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing while under the influence, DUI — aggravated — Weaver, Aerian Kalab, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing causing bodily injury — McCabe, Christopher, breaking and entering, attempted burglary — Briscoe, Marcus, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine — Weigner, Cameron, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, wanton endangerment involving a firearm — Moore, Raven, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Strobel, Joshua T., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Strobel, Timothy C., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Carubia, Courtney I., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Coleman, Courtney T., failure to render aid resulting in death, access device fraud — Tyler, Clifton P., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute tramadol, possession with intent to distribute N-Cyclohexyl Butylone, illegal possession of firearm — Motley, Jeffrey, possession with to distribute intent fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine — Adams, Ronald, child neglect creating serious risk of injury — Richie, John, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement — Tomago, Joshua, destruction of property, strangulation, domestic battery — Benger, Andrew, sexual assault by parent /guardian, sexual abuse — Eddy, Brandy, child neglect resulting in death — Eddy, Johnathan, child neglect resulting in death — Antonk, Isaiah, concealment of deceased body, conspiracy — Lamb, Deaven, concealment of deceased body, conspiracy — Wright, Jonathan, worthless check, fraudulent scheme — Meredith, Blair Hunter, forgery of public record, transferring stolen property — Okoli, Vincent, access device fraud — Frotman, Harry, burglary, assault, obstruction — Raddish, Chad Jeremy, kidnapping, robbery — second degree, battery — Howser, Tai Douglas, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing while under the influence, DUI — aggravated, destruction of property, three counts fleeing from law enforcement causing bodily injury, two counts malicious assault on law enforcement, assault on law enforcement — Scott, Timothy, strangulation, domestic battery — Lasure, Brian, three counts sexual assault 2nd degree — Stewart, Brian, various sexual assault charges — McDermott, Donald, strangulation, domestic battery, firearm — Sandiford, Leon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana — Wolfe Jr, James E., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing from law enforcement — Whittaker, Amber L., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Wolfe Jr, James E., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, illegal possession of a firearm — Whittaker, Amber L., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime — Strosnider, Charles J., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam (Xanax), conspiracy to commit a felony drug crime, illegal possession of a firearm — Strosnider, Charles J., possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — Sypolt Jr, Gerald, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement — Morgan, Nathan, burglary, attempted burglary — Arnold, Joshua, destruction of property, recklessly fleeing, attempted escape — Harder, Jeffrey, burglary — Hines, Melissa, six counts petit larceny, three counts grand larceny — Johnson, Aleasha, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Moore, Raven, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Moore, Raven, forgery of public record — Yocum, Roger, forgery of public record — King, Tia, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Dunkle, Ruben, fraudulent scheme, four counts entering without breaking — Self, Timothy, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Thomas, Laryssa, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of fentanyl — Clawges Jr., Raymond William, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing from law enforcement, assault on law enforcement — Self, Timothy, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Gifford, Jason, malicious assault, domestic battery — Mitter, Michael, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Self, Timothy, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Sizemore, Steven, burglary, wanton endangerment, domestic assault, destruction of property, violation of a protective order — Whisler, Timothy, unlawful restraint, two counts domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense — Kramer, Zachary, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, fleeing from a law enforcement, driving while suspended or revoked — Hawkins, Joseph, failure to register — Demichelis, Stacy, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Salisbury, Justine, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Scaggs, Danielle, grand larceny — Scaggs, Danielle, grand larceny — Hines, Melissa, grand larceny — Yocum, Roger, grand larceny — Ashraf-Seyed, James, child abuse with injury, domestic battery, strangulation — Hunter, Steven, child neglect with injury — Watson, Tommy, burglary — Barlow, Joel, recklessly fleeing from law enforcement, driving while suspended or revoked for DUI — 3rd offense, fleeing from law enforcement — King, Tia, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Broughton, Todd, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense — Keith, Andrew Franklin, burglary, conspiracy — Quinn, Anthony Houston, burglary, conspiracy — Trefz, Andrew Kyle, burglary, conspiracy, forgery of public record, attempted escape, destruction of property — Okoli, Vincent, three counts access device fraud — Okoli, Vincent, robbery — first degree — Stup, Delsie, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Clemons, Richard Howard, malicious assault, attempted murder — Collins, Shawn, burglary, two counts battery, strangulation, petit larceny — Storc, Jennifer, driving while license revoked for DUI — 3rd offense, DUI — 2nd offense — Grover, James, access device fraud — Surock II, John, three counts entering without breaking, grand larceny — Moore, Raven, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Hines, Melissa, grand larceny — Stephens, Timothy, DUI — 3rd or subsequent offense, driving while license revoked for DUI — 1st offense — Jones, Emmanuel, threat of terroristic acts, retaliation against public official — Hines, Melissa, attempted grand larceny, grand larceny, petit larceny — Nutter, Tristen S., threatening a terroristic act — Reid, Roger, strangulation, domestic battery — 3rd offense — Browning, Joshua, fleeing while under the influence, DUI, obstruction — Dhanraj, Naryan, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — Utter, Nicholas Thomas, burglary, conspiracy — Dalton, Jesse Wyatt, burglary, conspiracy — Wilburn, Paul Vincent, threat of terroristic acts — Ceniceros, Gilbert, worthless check, fraudulent scheme — Watson, Tommy, entering without breaking — Conord, Daniel, strangulation, domestic battery, brandishing — Self, Timothy, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent — Taylor, Bobby Martell, delivering controlled substance — fentanyl — Tinney, Steven, domestic assault — 3rd or subsequent — Mitter, Michael, possession with intent to distribute cocaine — Guthrie, Sanford, strangulation, domestic battery, violation of protective order, harassment, intimidation — Tewalt, Teddy, strangulation, domestic battery — Chipps, Matthew, receiving /transferring stolen vehicle — Mundy, Brett Andrew, malicious assault — Taylor, Bobby Martell, three counts malicious assault — Gatlin, Aaron, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense — Otts, Jayson, robbery — first degree — Deavers, Thomas, embezzlement — Keffer, Christopher, two counts child abuse resulting in injury, two counts domestic battery — Surock II, John, entering without breaking, grand larceny — Wise, Jaden, strangulation, domestic battery — Limberick, Brandon, robbery, conspiracy — Nestor, Abigail, robbery, conspiracy, battery — Summers, Carley, child neglect resulting in death, obstructing an officer — Surock II, John, entering without breaking, fraudulent scheme — Moore, Raven, shoplifting — 3rd or subsequent offense — Lusk, Shawn, sexual assault by parent /guardian, two counts sexual assault — first degree — Hawkins, Joseph, two counts failure to register — Hayes, Sean, four counts failure to register — Wills, Michael, attempted bribery — Kuntz, Cory, strangulation, domestic battery — Tichenor, Cassandra, financial exploitation of the elderly — Thompson, Lemaur, possession with intent to distribute cocaine — Watson, Tommy, entering without breaking — Lampkins, Curtis, domestic battery — 3rd or subsequent offense