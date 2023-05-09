May 2023 Phoenix homicides: Man fatally shot near 19th and Northern avenues

For the month of May, The Arizona Republic is documenting homicides in the early stages of investigation. If you have a tip on an incident we've reported on, or one we've missed, please let us know. Here is a list of known homicides being investigated.

Man fatally shot near 19th and Northern avenues

What happened: Phoenix police were conducting a welfare check when they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Where and when: Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive.

Arrests and charges: No arrests yet.

More information: If anyone has information that can lead to an arrest in this case, they are asked to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Phoenix police investigate early morning shooting death

What happened: Phoenix police were called to investigate reports of an injured person. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.

Where and when: Around 3 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Arrests or charges: No arrests yet.

More information: If anyone has information that can lead to an arrest in this case, they are asked to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police investigate death of man found with "obvious signs of trauma"

What happened: Authorities are investigating a man's death after responding to a call and finding a victim with "obvious signs of trauma," according to Phoenix police.

Where and when: Just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

Arrests and charges: No arrests yet.

More information: If anyone has information that can lead to an arrest in this case, they are asked to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Unknown man stabbed to death in Phoenix

What happened: Phoenix police responded to calls about a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found an adult man with a stab wound. Police said fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives took over the investigation and learned that the man who was stabbed and a suspect were in a fight with edged weapons before the stabbing. Police said the suspect left the area prior to police arriving and is believed to have cuts himself. Neither the man stabbed or the suspect were identified by police.

Where and when: Around 10:19 a.m. May 3 near 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix.

Arrests and charges: No arrests yet.

If anyone has information that can lead to an arrest in this case, they are asked to call into Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tanner Lewis, 18, dies from gunshot wound in Mesa

What happened: Police said they responded to a shooting call and found Tanner Lewis, 18, with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

After investigating, police said they learned four people entered the house where Lewis was and a confrontation broke out. Police believe a 17-year-old pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Lewis. The people who had come into the house then fled and went to a residence in Mesa.

When and where: Around 5 p.m. April 30 near 16th Avenue and Warner Drive in Apache Junction.

Arrests: A 17-year-old, who was unidentified because he is a minor, was arrested and booked into jail.

More information: Apache Junction police ask anyone with information to call the department at 480-982-8260.

