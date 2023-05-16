May 7 dog killer is still at large, Olympia police say

No one has been arrested for killing a dog the afternoon of May 7 in Olympia, although detectives continue to investigate the incident, a spokesman for police said Tuesday.

Olympia police also are working with Lacey police because of a similar incident there in March, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

“We’re still not sure they are related, but it has us concerned,” he said.

About 4 p.m. May 7, Olympia police were dispatched to the 2300 block of State Avenue Northeast for a report of a dog screaming. They later found the “husky mix” dog dead in its backyard.

Police believe a large sword or machete was used to kill the animal. An older tan and brown Chevrolet truck was seen leaving an alley near the home about the time of the 911 call.

In Lacey, several dogs were hurt in March, The Olympian reported.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, about 11 p.m. March 20 a person entered a family’s backyard in Aldea Glen subdivision off Carpenter Road Southeast. The suspect then proceeded to beat and cut the animals using a knife. Lacey Sgt. Jeremy Knight said one of the four dogs avoided injury by running away, but it was missing for a few hours.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Olympia police also welcome assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 360-753-8300.