May Plans to Step Down Once Divorce Deal Agreed: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May told a meeting of her Conservative Party she plans to step down once Brexit is delivered. Pro-Brexit lawmakers had called on May to set a date for her departure as way of securing support for her divorce agreement with Brussels.

Key Developments:

May announces plan to step down in meeting of influential 1922 Committee of Tory MPsMay’s aiming for a vote on her deal this week, with Friday the likeliest day. While her team says it won’t happen unless she has a good chance of winning, Speaker John Bercow reiterated it can only come back if it’s substantially changedMPs vote on Brexit Plan B options from 7 p.m., with Bercow expected to announce results after 9 p.m.: Read our guideLabour is backing the options of a confirmatory referendum and the so-called Norway Plus option of single-market membership and a customs union

What May Said to Tory Lawmakers (5:45 p.m.)

Theresa May’s office has just released a partial transcript of her speech to rank-and-file Tory lawmakers and she made a very clear commitment to go.

“I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach -- and new leadership -- in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that,” she told them. “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.”

She then said that if they back her deal she will quit.

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have,” she said. “I won’t -- I hear what you are saying.”

May Plans to Step Down Once Brexit Delivered (5:35 p.m.)

Theresa May told Conservative members of Parliament she will stand down once Brexit is delivered, according to people in the room including MPs James Cartlidge and Simon Hart.

May said she seeks an “orderly handover” and that “she’s got the message,” Hart said. Another Tory MP said she had told them she would leave earlier than she had intended. Pro-Brexit lawmakers had called on May to set a date for her departure as way of securing support for her Brexit deal, which her office has said she plans to put to another vote this week.

May Addresses Tory MPs (5:15 a.m.)

Theresa May received the traditional welcome of cheering and banging on desks when she entered Committee Room 14 deep inside Parliament to address the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers.

The room itself is packed with Tories wanting to hear what May says. At least two ministers were unable to get in, with one Cabinet minister forced to stand outside with an ear pressed against the door.

Parliament Could Sit on Friday for Vote (4:30 p.m.)

The government will start proceedings later today for Parliament to sit on Friday to enable May’s Brexit deal to be put to MPs for a vote for the third time, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons.

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom will confirm Thursday morning whether the government wants go ahead with the vote, Barclay said. As the House wasn’t scheduled to sit on Friday, the government needs to propose a motion, which it will do this evening, to require MPs to stay in Westminster in case she does, he said.

Under the plans set out by the EU last week, Parliament must approve May’s deal by the end of this week if the U.K. is to leave the bloc with an agreement on May 22.

The Hunt is On For Loopholes in Bercow Ruling (4.15 p.m.)

Parliamentary procedure experts are already discussing how the government could get around Speaker John Bercow’s ruling on another vote on May’s deal (see 3:30). Nikki da Costa, who used to advise May on exactly such questions, said on Twitter that proroguing Parliament -- ending the current session and starting a new one -- is a possible route.

Jack Simson Caird, senior research fellow at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, had a simpler solution. “Bring forward a motion tomorrow or Friday to approve the Withdrawal Agreement only’’ and “set out the government is committed to deliver the option on the Future Relationship that the majority of MPs can support through the votes on Monday,” he wrote on Twitter. He said this would pass Bercow’s “substantial change’’ test.