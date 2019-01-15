Ministers Plan Call With U.K. Business After Vote: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May’s Brexit deal finally goes to vote in Parliament, with defeat all but certain. Lawmakers will debate four amendments to the prime minister’s motion -- and they would all effectively wreck her draft accord with the European Union.

Follow continuing coverage in our TOPLive blog from 6:30 p.m. here.

Key Developments

Voting on amendments starts after 7 p.m. in London; final vote on the motion about 8 p.m. Pound SlidesTwo of the amendments call on the government to change the much-loathed Irish backstop; if those amendments are approved, then Parliament will no longer be voting on a motion that fully reflects the deal May negotiated in BrusselsEU said to expect May to return to Brussels this week for talks

Ministers Plan Conference Call With Businesses (6 p.m.)

Cabinet ministers will hold a conference call with businesses shortly after this evening’s votes, according to Institute of Directors head Stephen Martin.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Business Secretary Greg Clark will join the call, he said.

“We would like to know what the path ahead is,” said Martin. “Neither party has been clear so far.”

May’s government has held a series of calls and meetings with businesses at key moments in the Brexit process in the past year. They typically include the heads of major business lobby groups, as well as a range of chief executive officers.

Rudd Urges May to Rule Out No Deal (5:30 p.m.)

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd urged May to take a no-deal Brexit off the table, according to three people familiar with the discussions at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, on the basis that Parliament is likely to rule it out anyway and that it would be better for May to take the lead and do it in a way that suits her.

One of the people said Rudd was backed by Justice Secretary David Gauke and Business Secretary Greg Clark, adding that other Cabinet ministers wouldn’t have a problem with the U.K. crashing out of the bloc on 29 March. Gauke suggested to May that taking no deal off the table could get Conservative lawmakers onside, according to one person.

And according to two people familiar with the discussions, though May will move quickly to lay out her plans after the vote, she’ll mostly focus on the timetable over the coming weeks and it will be a “workmanlike” statement.

May Urged to Seek EU Concessions for Another Vote (5:15 p.m.)

Tory lawmakers said they expect May to seek more concessions from the EU and put her deal to further votes in the House of Commons if she is defeated as expected tonight.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell earlier became the first member of her Cabinet to publicly concede she is likely to be defeated. He referred to Tuesday’s showdown as an “initial vote” and urged rebel Tories to reconsider.

“What I would want to see is that in the cold light of day they will then reflect on what are the real options,” Mundell told BBC Scotland, hinting that the premier will move to another vote.

Rank-and-file lawmakers said they expect her to use the defeat as leverage in further talks with the EU, including seeking legally binding assurances on the Withdrawal Agreement. One close ally suggested she might be willing to soften her line on the customs union -- though not on freedom of movement -- to win support from the opposition Labour Party for the agreement.

EU Said to Expect May to Return for Talks This Week (5 p.m.)

The EU is expecting May to return to Brussels for talks this week, according to an EU official. The bloc wants her to outline what she thinks she needs to get the Brexit deal passed by Parliament if, as expected, she loses tonight. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is planning to return to the Belgian capital tonight from the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

A person familiar with the discussions in today’s U.K. Cabinet meeting also said May will likely have to return to Brussels, probably on Thursday if tomorrow is set aside for a confidence vote in Parliament (see 12:40 p.m.)

Leigh Threatens to Vote Against Government (4:30 p.m.)

Conservative lawmaker Edward Leigh expressed dismay that the government hadn’t backed his amendment (see 1:45 p.m.), which demands the government promises to terminate the entire Brexit deal if it is clear by the end of 2021 that the EU is refusing to end the Irish backstop.