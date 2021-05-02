May Day protest: 14 arrested in Seattle after peaceful protest gives way to clashes

Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read

Seattle Police announced the arrests of at least 14 people after unpermitted demonstrations marking May Day descended into violent confrontations stemming from a group dressed in black that traveled around the city’s downtown area towards the Cal Anderson Park, according to a report.

Q13Fox reported that the group blocked traffic and put hazards-- including flares-- in the street. The group threw bottles, flares, rocks, paint-filled eggs at police officers, according to police. Those arrested faced charges ranging from assault to property destruction.

Police said at least one bystander was "pelted" by eggs on the street. One individual was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock through an open police car window. The driver was hit, the Q13Fox report said.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced last week that the department is in a "staffing crisis" after more than 180 police officers quit last year and another 66 officers left their jobs so far this year, according to police data.

"We are at record lows in the city right now. I have about 1,080 deployable officers. This is the lowest I’ve seen our department," Diaz told KING-TV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

