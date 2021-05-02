May Day protest: 14 arrested in Seattle after peaceful protest gives way to clashes

The Daily Beast

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Several people were shot at a hotel and casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.Details on the incident at the Oneida Casino were scarce, but officials with the Oneida Nation, which operates the casino in Ashwaubenon, confirmed that several people were shot and said the suspected gunman was believed to be apprehended. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said just before 10 p.m. local time that there was "no longer a threat to the community." The all-clear came after hours of chaos that began at around 7:30 p.m., when police first responded to the casino in Ashwaubenon for reports of an active shooter. Video from the scene showed police vehicles swarming the building, and officers rushing inside, some apparently with weapons drawn, as the casino took to Twitter to warn the public to stay away. Melinda J. Danforth, the director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, told The Daily Beast the shooting occurred in the restaurant of the Radisson Inn that is connected to the casino.Danforth confirmed there were victims but said "we just don't know how many at this point."Police did not immediately disclose the extent of the injuries or the number of people shot. Bobbi Webster, the Public Relations Director for Oneida Nation, told Action 2 News the suspect was thought to be in custody.No information was immediately available on the suspect. A witness interviewed by local news outlet WFRV-TV was quoted as saying that casino guests were evacuated from the building and "within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. Went on for a couple minutes and then ceased."An unnamed witness quoted by Action 2 News said he had heard a gunshot in the restaurant and then saw someone fall down. Another witness described seeing police officers firing their weapons into the parking ramp."So, we were sitting in the casino, and it came over the loudspeaker that we had to evacuate. And, we literally thought it was a joke because we didn't hear anything. .... We get shuttled outside, we walk outside, and we're still joking around about it, and all of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots, 20-30 gunshots for sure," Max Westphal told Action 2 News. "So we took off running toward the highway. Got out there and I mean that's pretty much it, that's all we heard. There was cops... there had to have been 50 cops cars that came by on the highway, it was honestly insane. It was crazy."The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the Oneida Police were investigating the shooting together with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. "We are gathering facts and will update as available," the sheriff's office said.This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021